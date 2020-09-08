Boyd launches new version of sports betting app

Just two days before the start of the NFL’s regular season, Boyd Gaming launched a new version of its B Connected Sports in Nevada.

The Las Vegas-based company launched a new version of its B Connected Sports in Nevada on Tuesday, just two days before the start of the NFL’s regular season.

Boyd had already offered a mobile app under the same name, but the app has received a “significant upgrade” with the integration of International Game Technology PLC’s PlaySports technology, according to a Tuesday news release. The app now offers bettors a wide selection of pregame and in-game betting options for sports in the United States and overseas, including football, basketball, hockey, tennis, golf, auto racing, darts and rugby.

There are dozens of proposition betting options available for each event, along with an “extensive wagering menu” of in-game wagerings for major events, according to the release.

“Mobile and in-play sports betting are more popular than ever, so the new and improved B Connected Sports app comes at the perfect time,” Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming’s vice president of race and sports operations, said in the release. “With B Connected Sports, we’ve created a mobile experience that is both easy-to-use and unrivaled in its selection of betting options, making it one of the most robust sports betting products in the state of Nevada.”

The app has also been updated with a “clean, modern design” and offers instant scoring updates, quick updates to sports betting odds and immediate information on payouts.

Wagering on horse racing will be made available “in the near future,” pending regulatory approval. Bettors can still place horse racing bets through the previous B Connected Sports app.

Boyd shares were down 1 percent Tuesday morning to $27.13 on the New York Stock Exchange. IGT shares were down 1.1 percent to $11.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

