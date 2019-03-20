Brass Cap breaks ground on SanTico industrial project

Brass Cap Development announced that it’s building a roughly 40,000-square-foot industrial project called SanTico, a rendering of which is seen here, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy MassMedia)

A local developer broke ground on a warehouse project in the southwest valley.

Brass Cap Development announced this week that it’s building a roughly 40,000-square-foot industrial project near the northeast corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Sunset Road, next to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors’ new headquarters.

The $8 million project, SanTico, is expected to be finished by this fall, the news release said.

Las Vegas-based Brass Cap also announced in January that it’s building a $28 million, nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse project at Edmond Street and Russell Road, less than 2 miles west of the Raiders stadium.

That project, Nevada State Industrial Park, is slated to open next year, Brass Cap said.

