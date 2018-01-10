Business

Brunello Cucinelli to open inside Encore in April

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2018 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2018 - 6:19 pm

Italian clothing brand Brunello Cucinelli will open a second Las Vegas Strip location in April.

The brand will open in the Encore, spokesman Nikko Siragusa said. Cucinelli has a store inside the Shops at Crystals.

Cicinelli has about 40 stores in the U.S. The company posted a net profit of about 19.85 million euros, or $23.7 million, for the first half of last year, according to its latest earnings report.

That’s an 11 percent increase year over year.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

