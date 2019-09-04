Bud Light producing alien-themed can for ‘Storm Area 51’ events

Anheuser-Busch is producing special edition alien-themed cans of Bud Light tied to “Alienstock,” a three-day event planned for Rachel later this month.

A mock-up design showing what the alien-themed Bud Light being produced for "Storm Area 51" events might look like. (Twitter)

The crowd set to converge on a rural Nevada county to “see them aliens” will have to look no farther than their hands during the planned “Storm Area 51’ events.

Anheuser-Busch is producing special edition alien-themed cans of Bud Light tied to the three-day event planned for Rachel, now dubbed “Alienstock,” according to Jeff Bradach, Nevada Beverage spokesman.

Additional details about the can and the planned rollout weren’t immediately available.

After teasing that the company would produce an alien-themed can in a tweet with a mock-up design reached 51,000 retweets on Twitter, the company is set to produce the can despite the tweet only reaching 41,000 retweets.

But Bud Light officials were mum on the situation Tuesday.

“As we stated in July, we will have Bud Light waiting for any alien that happens to make it out of Area 51. Unfortunately, our tweet has not yet reached 51,000 retweets, so we cannot confirm that the Bud Light alien can will be produced or distributed,” a Bud Light spokesperson said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Derek Stevens-owned Downtown Las Vegas Events Center announced on Twitter its own Area 51 event, slated for Sept. 19, with Bud Light as the presenting sponsor. The tweet includes an alien logo similar to the one in the Bud Light mock-up.

The black can design shown in the July tweet features the familiar Bud Light logo, with an alien head in neon green, and “We Come In Peace” at the bottom. The can also has a special, appropriately themed message:

“Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader… for drinks.”

Extraterrestrial fans will be able to abduct their own Bud Light cans ahead of the three-day event.

Pam Broxson, manager of the Sunset View Inn in Alamo, 50 miles from Rachel, said she is almost sold out of rooms for the “Storm Area 51” event week.

The hotel features themed rooms — including an alien-themed room — and has a small store that sells liquor, with a shipment of the Area 51 Bud Light expected on Monday, according to Broxon.

Broxon is excited to receive the event-themed can and is looking forward to seeing what occurs during the three days.

“This is going to be interesting to see what exactly happens,” Broxon said. “I’ve got two cases put aside for myself, because I want to keep the cans.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.