Bus service safe: RTC workers agree to contract with Transdev

After months of negotiations as well as a vote to strike and the rejection of a previous agreement, union members of the Las Vegas Valley’s bus transportation system voted Tuesday to accept a new contract.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637 voted Tuesday with 363 members voting yes and 153 voting no. The contract is with Transdev, the company that operates the bus service for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

First-year Transdev employees will receive $21.68 an hour, a boost from $21. Union workers can reach top pay at $35.33 an hour in six years instead of nine years, according to Terry Richards, president of ATU Local 1637.

“I didn’t think we’d get the six-year top approved by Transdev, but we did,” Richards said. “I’m very, very appreciative to them for that.”

In addition, short-term disability and long-term disability are included in the agreement, which begins July 1. The contract calls for union members to pay 15 percent of the cost with Transdev paying 85 percent.

Because of multiple shootings and a murder, safety issues had been discussed. But most of those changes will take legislative action, Richards said.

“We did get items in the contract that drivers won’t have to drive unsafe buses,” Richards said. She said the union represents about 840 workers.

In January, the union voted to authorize a strike vote. On Feb. 16, ATU members voted against a previous tentative contract agreement.

The RTC handled nearly 41 million bus rides in fiscal year 2022.

