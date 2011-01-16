Business Calendar

HENDERSON CHAMBER: The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will host a network breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Wildhorse Golf Club, 2100 W. Warm Springs Road. Call 565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com for details.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will host a network breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Wildhorse Golf Club, 2100 W. Warm Springs Road. Call 565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com for details.

LAS VEGAS CHAMBER

The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will hold a Young Professionals Fusion Mixer at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Todd English P.U.B inside Crystals in CityCenter, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Call 735-2196 or visit www.lvchamber.com for details.

ACCOUNTING SEMINAR

Stout Keeton LLC will hold a “Nonprofit Knowledge — Ongoing Education Series” class from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the conference room of Stout Keeton LLC, 375 N. Stephanie St., Building 2, in Henderson. Call 322-1192 or e-mail rsvp@stoutkeeton for details.

BUSINESS EDUCATION

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas master’s of business administration program will hold an information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 895-5941 or e-mail cobmba@unlv.edu for details.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will host the “State of the City” luncheon at noon Feb. 3 at the Milan Grand Ballroom of the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Call 565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com for details.

NETWORKING

The Billionaire Business Club of Las Vegas meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Mimi’s Café, 596 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. Call 521-7546 for details.

The Chief Executives and Chief Financial Officers Group for C-Level executives meets at noon on the fourth Friday of each month at McCormick & Schmick’s, 335 Hughes Center Drive. E-mail jlaub@ceo-cfogroup.com for details.

CityCare Business Network holds chapter meetings throughout the valley. Call 434-8800 for details.

The Construction Financial Management Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. Visit www.cfmalv.org for details.

The Executive Leads Group meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Charlie’s Lakeside Casino, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Call 255-8891 for details.

