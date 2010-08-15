business calendar

The North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce holds “Networking on the Greens” at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Aliante Golf Club, 3100 W. Elkhorn Road. Call 642-9595 or visit www.northlasvegaschambercom for details.

The North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce holds “Networking on the Greens” at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Aliante Golf Club, 3100 W. Elkhorn Road. Call 642-9595 or visit www.northlasvegaschambercom for details.

NETWORKING

The Billionaire Business Club of Las Vegas meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Mimi’s Café, 596 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. Call 521-7546 for details.

The Chief Executives and Chief Financial Officers Group for C-Level executives meets at noon on the fourth Friday of each month at McCormick & Schmick’s, 335 Hughes Center Drive. E-mail jlaub@ceo-cfogroup.com for details.

CityCare Business Network holds chapter meetings throughout the valley. Call 434-8800 for details.

The Construction Financial Management Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. Visit www.cfmalv.org for details.

The Executive Leads Group meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Charlie’s Lakeside Casino, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Call 255-8891 for details.

The Good Friday Networking Group meets at 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Call 810-9921 or visit www.meetup.com/matthew18-20 for details.

Income Builders International meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Cantina at the Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road. Call 505-4872 for details.

The Las Vegas Internet Chamber of Commerce meets on the third Monday of each month. Location varies. Call 914-0100 for details.

Moms in Business Network meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. Visit www.mibn.org for details.

The National Association of Women in Construction Las Vegas Chapter 74 meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at The Hampton Inn Tropicana, 4975 Dean Martin Drive. Call 796-9986 or e-mail cheryl@agclv.org for details.

The Referral Network meets at 7:20 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at The Maple Tree, 6000 Spring Mountain Road. E-mail susansellsvegas@aol.com for details.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the Project Management Institute meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Visit www.pmi-snc.org/index.htm for details.

The Spring Valley Chamber meets the first Monday of every month. Location varies. Call 277-5200 for or visit www.springvalleychamber.com for details.

