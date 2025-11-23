52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

How often are HOA boards required to meet?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
How confidential are complaints filed against the HOA board?
(Getty Images)
Why your condo roof is not an antenna site
(Getty Images)
HOA disabling key box codes legal, if perhaps inconvenient
(Getty Images)
HOA rules prohibit parking vehicles in driveways
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2025 - 10:45 am
 
Updated December 16, 2025 - 10:45 am

Q: I know that in most cases, Nevada revised statutes supersedes CC&R’s (Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions), unless stated in the NRS statutes. However, there is one statute I wonder about. NRS says, “A meeting of the executive board must be held at least once every quarter, and not less than once every 100 days and” …. Our CC&R saya every 90 days for the board meeting. Which should I go by?

One more, if I may: A neighbor says they got notice of a board meeting that is “virtual” only.

I thought meetings were to have a physical place and time, and people may call in to that meeting, but totally virtual eliminates an actual place. Is there a new law about that?

A: NRS 116.31083 (1) states a meeting of the executive board must be held at least once every quarter, and not less than once every 100 days and must be held at a time other than during standard business hours at least twice annually.

Your board can meet once every 90 days. If for some reason your board misses the 90-day period, they can fall back to the law allowing them an extension to the 100 days.

Until some new legislation or instruction from the CICCH (Commission for Common-Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels), a meeting can be held on the internet, such as Zoom, as long as the notice for the meeting explicitly states how a homeowner can attend the meeting.

Q: We have a new management company and the meeting notice only gives a time for the executive portion of the meeting and states the homeowners portion will follow the executive meeting. We only have the option of a Zoom meeting which means holding on the phone for who knows how long. I tried it at the last meeting and gave up waiting. In the past, if the executive meeting was running long they would pause the meeting and go to the homeowner’s portion at the time stated on the agenda. Any thoughts on this?

A: Executive meetings often run long because the board generally is discussing and making decisions concerning homeowner violations. You can ask your board to either have a time limit even if they have to return to the executive meeting after the board meeting, or have the executive meeting after the board meeting or finally have a different day for the board to hold its executive session. At your next board meeting, make these suggestions. It is a sign of courtesy to the homeowners.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA rules prohibit parking vehicles in driveways
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based on the information you sent to me, it appears that the association has the right to issue violation letters for homeowners who park their vehicles on their driveways.

(Getty Images)
Commission says HOAs are not properly funding reserves
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I recently wrote a story about funding reserves for a CAI Nevada Chapter publication. I got permission to publish it in my column.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner can write letter of complaint to HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The written letter must explicitly state that you want the item(s) placed on the agenda at the next board meeting. The board has 10 business days to acknowledge receipt of your complaint.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner fights HOA board to get pergola
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You raise the issue of fairness. The architectural guidelines should be clearly written as to the types of changes or variances that can be made in approving an application, especially those involving significant constructional modifications to the property.

(Getty Images)
Rules and deadlines for HOA boards to follow
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A federal shutdown makes it illegal for a homeowner association to send pre-collection notices. intent to lien notices or any other collection notices to federal, tribal or state workers or related household members under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.311627.

(Getty Images)
NRED guidelines for deadlines for HOA boards
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is the third column in a four-part series that will present various topics and deadlines that are required by the Nevada Real Estate Division.

MORE STORIES