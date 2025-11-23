How often are HOA boards required to meet?

Your board can meet once every 90 days. If for some reason your board misses the 90-day period, they can fall back to the law allowing them an extension to the 100 days.

Q: I know that in most cases, Nevada revised statutes supersedes CC&R’s (Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions), unless stated in the NRS statutes. However, there is one statute I wonder about. NRS says, “A meeting of the executive board must be held at least once every quarter, and not less than once every 100 days and” …. Our CC&R saya every 90 days for the board meeting. Which should I go by?

One more, if I may: A neighbor says they got notice of a board meeting that is “virtual” only.

I thought meetings were to have a physical place and time, and people may call in to that meeting, but totally virtual eliminates an actual place. Is there a new law about that?

A: NRS 116.31083 (1) states a meeting of the executive board must be held at least once every quarter, and not less than once every 100 days and must be held at a time other than during standard business hours at least twice annually.

Your board can meet once every 90 days. If for some reason your board misses the 90-day period, they can fall back to the law allowing them an extension to the 100 days.

Until some new legislation or instruction from the CICCH (Commission for Common-Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels), a meeting can be held on the internet, such as Zoom, as long as the notice for the meeting explicitly states how a homeowner can attend the meeting.

Q: We have a new management company and the meeting notice only gives a time for the executive portion of the meeting and states the homeowners portion will follow the executive meeting. We only have the option of a Zoom meeting which means holding on the phone for who knows how long. I tried it at the last meeting and gave up waiting. In the past, if the executive meeting was running long they would pause the meeting and go to the homeowner’s portion at the time stated on the agenda. Any thoughts on this?

A: Executive meetings often run long because the board generally is discussing and making decisions concerning homeowner violations. You can ask your board to either have a time limit even if they have to return to the executive meeting after the board meeting, or have the executive meeting after the board meeting or finally have a different day for the board to hold its executive session. At your next board meeting, make these suggestions. It is a sign of courtesy to the homeowners.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.