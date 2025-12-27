57°F
Barbara Holland

Ousted HOA board president may be able to run for a seat again

How confidential are complaints filed against the HOA board?
Why your condo roof is not an antenna site
HOA disabling key box codes legal, if perhaps inconvenient
How often are HOA boards required to meet?
December 27, 2025 - 2:00 pm
 

Q: Three to four years ago the president of our HOA (we have 20 homes in the HOA) was removed from office by homeowners and would not turn over the HOA files. The state was involved and mandated he return all files. Can this person apply for the board in the future? I asked our management company and was told it believed he would never be able to serve on the board again. What is your opinion?

A: If the CICCH Commission was the state agency involved in the case of the former president being told to return the records, you will need to go to the Nevada Real Estate Division and ask it to search its records. If there was a hearing, you would see the sanctions against the former president. The sanctions may or may not prevent the former president from being a board candidate. The records should tell you of the disposition of the case.

Q: I just received signatures from a homeowner who is petitioning to remove all board members in the community she lives in. Do the signatures we received in the mail have to be certified? This is from a homeowner who is not happy with us as the management company and now since her dues are raised, she wants all the members to be removed. And she already filed a complaint against the board to NRED (lots of history here).

A: According to NRD 116.31036 (2), the written petition must be signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage in the bylaws of the total number of voting members. The petition needs to be either mailed, return receipt requested, or served by a process server or the community manager of the association. The law does not say certified mail.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

