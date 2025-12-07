Why your condo roof is not an antenna site

There has been federal legislation for some time now pertaining to the installation of antennas on condominiums and single-family homes.

Q We have a new a property management company. They took over in January. I had to repair/replace a broken garage door in December 2024, before they took over. For over nine months no one, not even the current board members, said anything about having to paint it (it is a bit different shade). They could not match the shade exactly because it is not made anymore. Does the new management company have the right to tell me to paint it?

Also, the new management company changed to CC&Rs (Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions) that we cannot install rooftop antennas anymore. That was never in the CC&Rs before. Can they make that change? I don’t think the board discussed this issue before the letter came out. However, what I noticed out my kitchen window a few weeks ago on the other building is a newly installed antenna. I submitted my request to install an antenna in July. They did not respond to my request, then I see this bulletin, no antennas. In that bulletin it is stating that they can be installed only in certain areas on your own patio, not on the roof. Some patios do not face the right direction to pick up a signal, so they are limiting our our ability to have high-speed internet.

A There has been federal legislation for some time now pertaining to the installation of antennas on condominiums and single-family homes. For whatever reason, your new management company plans to enforce it.

Under the OTARD rule, (over-the-air-reception devices), an owner or a tenant has the right to install an antenna on property that they own or over which they have exclusive use or control. This includes single-family homes, condominiums, cooperatives, townhomes and manufactured homes.

In the case of condominiums, cooperatives and rental properties, the rule applies to “exclusive use” areas, such as terraces, balconies or patios. “Exclusive use” refers to an area of the property that only renters and their guests may enter and use. If the area is shared with others or accessible without the renter’s permission, it is not considered to be an exclusive use area.

The OTARD rule does not apply to common areas that are owned by a landlord, a community association, or jointly by condominium owners. These common areas may include the roof or exterior walls of a multiple dwelling unit.

The reader’s roof is not an exclusive use area, hence the association can deny the installation of antennas on the buildings.

As to the painting of your garage, you would need to look at your governing documents, the CC&Rs, rules and regulations or your architectural guidelines. In many cases, you would be responsible to paint your garage. If you have to paint your garage, make sure the association approves your request with the specific paint color.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.