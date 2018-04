1980 An RCA camera demonstration. 2003 A 42″ Zenith Plasma TV. John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal 2005 A high-definition 3-D presentation at the Panasonic booth. Joe Cavaretta/AP 2006 Floor plans distributed by Segway. Jae C. Hong/AP 2017 Virtual reality glasses. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal