150+ things Siri still can’t do for you

With all her shortcomings, it’s come in vogue to inveigh against Siri. But how short has she really come? I was curious why the bodiless voice that seduced us at launch no longer satisfies expectations. So I put Siri to the test and assembled a list of skills one could reasonably expect by now. Alas, here’s a […]

With all her shortcomings, it’s come in vogue to inveigh against Siri. But how short has she really come? I was curious why the bodiless voice that seduced us at launch no longer satisfies expectations. So I put Siri to the test and assembled a list of skills one could reasonably expect by now.

Alas, here’s a list of more than 150 tasks Siri can’t do:

APPS

Close an app

Close all apps

Force quit an app

Say which app you use the most

Say which apps you haven’t used in a specific time period

Add an app to the dock

Show the app switcher

Open the last app used

Open a specific folder

Create a new folder

Delete a folder

Delete an app

Mute notifications from an app

Turn off notifications from an app

APP STORE

Tell you if any apps need to be updated

Update apps

Download an app

Say the highest-rated or highest-grossing game on the app store

Help you redeem an iTunes code

Rate an app

Show you previous app purchases

AUDIO

Like the last song you played

Create a playlist

Remove a song from a playlist

Show you top songs/podcasts

Buy a song you’re listening to outside of Apple Radio

Delete a song

Display all of your songs from a specific artist

Play music on multiple speakers

Show lyrics for a song

List your purchased songs

CAMERA

Take a photo

Take a photo in ten seconds

Record a video

Change the resolution of the video camera

Open portrait mode

Turn flash on/off

Turn live photos on/off

CLOCKS

Set a sleep timer

Set multiple timers at once

Set any timer on a Mac

Set an alarm to music

Turn on/off a bedtime alarm

Change the time

COMMUNICATIONS

Broadcast messages to your HomePods

Make appointments for you

Send feedback to Apple

Show texts from a specific person during a specific time range

Show all Animojis received

Parrot information from messages (“What time did Marcus say he’d call?”)

CONTROL OTHER APPLE DEVICES

Adjust the volume

Turn them on or off

Sending content to them

Adjust brightness

Report on available storage

Report on remaining battery

Download an app

Open an app

Change the wallpaper

Find your device

EMAIL

Show all emails from a specific person

Delete emails

Save photos

HEALTH

Say how many steps you’ve taken (except on an Apple Watch)

Say your heart rate (except on an Apple Watch)

Tell you your most active day last month

Help you change your organ donor status

Say how long you’ve spent on your device or all your Apple devices in a specific timeframe

HISTORY

Say how old a celebrity would be if she were still alive

Say what happened on a certain date

Say when previous personal events happened (“When was my last dentist visit? What day did I call mom?”)

Say how much a postage stamp cost in a certain year

Read a chapter of the Bible

Say the top song in a certain year

Say the weather in a particular place in the recent past

Say the last thing Apple announced

Say when an Apple product was released

LOCATION & MAPS

Memorize locations outside of work and home (“Find me a good Mexican restaurant near my church.”)

Predict what time traffic will get bad on the way home

Get directions with a stop along the way

Switch between satellite and map view

Track flights

Remind you of the name of the restaurant you were at last week

Show flyover views of specific places

Tell you the direction you’ve been walking

NEWS

Add a favorite story in the Apple News app

Like a story in the Apple News app

Tell you the news in a specific city

Tell you what the local news is

OTHER TOOLS

Create a newsletter/resume in Pages

Start a new project in iMovie/Garageband

Start recording a new voice memo

Create a new contact

Update a contact or add a photo

Send your contact information to someone

Turn on/off the flashlight

Show/hide the keyboard

Take a note on the Apple Watch or Apple TV

Share a note, photo, or Apple News story

Delete a note

Change what a reminder says

Tell you the bestselling book at the moment

Open a document

Turn on captions on videos on the iPhone

Control HomeKit devices from a Mac

Remember information for you

Tell you if a surface is level

Where your package from UPS/FedEx is

Say when the sun will rise/set on a future date

PHONE

Say how many voicemails have not been listened to yet

Change your voicemail greeting

Report a phone call as spam/telemarketer

Initiate calls from HomePod or Apple TV

PHOTOS

Show duplicates

Duplicate media

Make wallpaper

Enter crop mode

Make a photo black and white

Show selfies

Show pictures of a specific person

Delete media

Favorite media

Make a photo brighter

Take a screenshot

Play the last video recorded

Show the last photo taken

Enter video trim mode

PURCHASES

Advise you on which Mac to buy

Let you make purchases with your voice

SAFARI

Bookmark a site

Show bookmarks

Show tabs

Clear history

Enter/close private browsing mode

SETTINGS

Report how much storage you have left

Get more iCloud storage

Say if your system software is up-to-date

Download the latest system update

Turn True Tone on/off

Start screen recording

Change Face ID

Turn on vibrate mode/ turn off the ringer

Pair with a bluetooth device

Turn on/off orientation lock

Airplay to a certain screen

Show which apps/sites can send notifications

Help you change your passcode/password

SIRI

Let you change its name

Differentiate between multiple users

Accept multiple requests in one query

Let you create customized responses

Let you choose different voices (not just accent and gender)

Change your default digital assistant service

Match your energy level

Match your volume

Tell you what its latest new feature is

SOCIAL MEDIA

Tell you your latest notification from a specific service

Tell you the latest Facebook post from a specific user

Open a specific user’s social media page

Say what is happening in the area today or this weekend

SYSTEM

Say the model of the device

Say the serial number of the device

Show the dashboard

Empty the trash

Say the speed of the current internet connection

Say the speed of your home internet connection

Save a document

Delete a document

Close a window

Enter sleep mode

Restart

Shut down

TRANSLATIONS

Translate to languages other than French, German, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish

Translate from other languages into English

Translate a conversation in realtime

Translate a video in realtime

Where has Siri failed you? What do you expect from your digital assistant? Send your questions and feedback to hkeely@reviewjournal.com and follow me on Twitter: @HarrisonKeely.