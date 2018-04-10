The funniest tweets from NAB 2018 so far

The National Association of Broadcasters Show started Saturday in Las Vegas and runs through Thursday. While the show is closed to the public, there’s plenty of humor from the event on Twitter. These are some of the funniest tweets so far: 1. I don’t know what this is, but I definitely need it to do […]

The National Association of Broadcasters Show started Saturday in Las Vegas and runs through Thursday. While the show is closed to the public, there’s plenty of humor from the event on Twitter. These are some of the funniest tweets so far:

1.

I don’t know what this is, but I definitely need it to do news. #NAB2018 #NABShow2018 pic.twitter.com/HNNc7ItaI9 — Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) April 9, 2018



2.

We’re not allowed to live tweet from the @AJAVideo pre-#NABshow meeting so here is a photo of the back of the seat in front of me. pic.twitter.com/nHgGJDY5EW — Marc Risby (@risbytv) April 8, 2018



3.

NAB’s desperate effort to civilize press in convention newsroom. pic.twitter.com/2F7bf8aHt2 — Harry Jessell (@hajessell) April 9, 2018



4.

#NAB2018 Adobe: We’ve added master groups, auto ducking and advanced color correction! Blackmagic: We put editing, vfx, colour and sound mixing all in one program! Avid: The paint tool still rocks, doesn’t it? — Ashley Lynch™ (@ashleylynch) April 10, 2018



5.

Zach Braff looks even more “just fell out of bed” than I do. #NABShow pic.twitter.com/wJmsIFfPF6 — Perry Michael Simon (@pmsimon) April 10, 2018



6.



7.



8.

At #NABShow2018 looking at the latest technology in storytelling and this is what catches my attention. pic.twitter.com/Do0x4qXJmG — Peter Shannon (@memorytreepro) April 10, 2018

See one we missed? Tweet @HarrisonKeely or email hkeely@reviewjournal.com.