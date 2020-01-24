Here’s why April’s NFL Draft may not draw 600,000 people

The 600,000 people who attended the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville had more communities to draw from — and some may have been counted more than once at the turnstiles.

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

I really hope I’m wrong about this, but I can’t see how 750,000 people are going to attend National Football League Draft festivities in Las Vegas in April.

That’s the number Raiders owner Mark Davis said he expected Wednesday when the team had a ceremony to officially become the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL, the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority did a masterful job of proposing a series of street closures in preparation for the three dates during which the 32 NFL teams, including the Raiders, choose which college football players they hope to sign to play for them when they leave their respective colleges and universities.

The Draft has blossomed into an extraordinary public spectacle and a made-for-Las-Vegas event that will draw football fans for a celebration that’s going to look a lot like three straight nights of New Year’s Eve here.

A 600,000 visitation number was a standard set by Nashville, Tennessee, the site of the 2019 NFL Draft and home of the Tennessee Titans franchise. To date, that’s been the largest draft gathering the NFL has seen, but Commissioner Roger Goodell has pressed his staff to get bigger and better every year.

Las Vegas is expected to set a new standard. Player introductions will take place in the middle of the lake at Bellagio with a fountain backdrop, then Goodell’s announcement of who is drafted will take place on a stage near Caesars Forum, in the shadow of the High Roller observation wheel.

The phenomenon of locating the draft in different cities is relatively new. For years, names were announced and fans cheered approval or hooted displeasure in New York City when the commissioner announced players’ names.

While the city’s over-the-top draft treatments and the spectacle of Las Vegas will be hard to beat, whether the city will be able to outdraw Nashville may be another story — “may be,” because it helps to know how Nashville arrived at its 600,000 attendance estimate.

It came from turnstile numbers of people attending the free NFL Draft Experience, a collection of interactive exhibits and immersive activities near the Main Stage of the event. The 600,000 attendees could have included people who took in all three days and entered three times.

Many more locals were bound to attend in Nashville, which includes Franklin and Murfreesboro, which each have more than 75,000 people.

There also are 61 communities within an easy drive of Nashville. And another pair of large population centers, Memphis and Knoxville, are three hours away making for an easy day trip.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, has Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite and maybe St. George, Utah, to draw upon. The drive-in market might also include California and there surely will be some who fly in for the draft and stay at local resorts.

While Las Vegas has more hotel rooms than any other tourism destination at about 150,000 (some 86,000 on the Strip), it’s hard to envision those rooms holding 600,000 people (or four to a room).

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.