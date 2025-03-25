Inside Gaming: Billionaire casino owner to resign from company

Billionaire businessman Tilman Fertitta, whose hospitality and entertainment empire includes several casino hotels in Nevada, is giving up the reins of his company.

More affluent visitors finding their way to Vegas — and staying

Inside Gaming: Strip room rates appear to be stable going into second quarter

Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire businessman whose hospitality and entertainment empire includes several casino hotels in Nevada, is giving up the reins of his company to take a role in the Trump administration.

Fertitta plans to resign from his role as chief executive officer of Fertitta Entertainment LLC if his nomination for U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino is confirmed. In a March 16 letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and posted by the Houston Chronicle, Fertitta said he was stepping down to “avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest.”

Fertitta Entertainment is a holding company for Landry’s Inc., the Houston-based conglomerate which operates, among other entities, the NBA’s Houston Rockets and three Golden Nugget casino hotels in Nevada, located in downtown Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Laughlin.

Fertitta is also the largest shareholder of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd., according to financial records. In February, he increased his ownership to 10.9 percent.

He is also the cousin of Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III, chairman of Las Vegas-based Red Rock Resorts Inc. and chief executive officer of Station Casinos.

President Donald Trump announced Fertitta as his nominee for ambassador in December.

Fertitta, a former television reality personality who appeared on “Billion Dollar Buyer,” has no political or diplomatic experience but has long been a campaign donor to both major parties. In 2020, Fertitta donated $140,000 to Trump’s unsuccessful re-election campaign and contributed $5,600 to former President Joe Biden. In 2024, Fertitta hosted a fundraising event for Trump at his Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

Station Casinos named among top US employers

Las Vegas-based Station Casinos is a recipient of the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

In addition to being named among the best places to work, the USA TODAY organization recognized Station Casinos as a top workplace for employee well-being, professional development and appreciation.

“The award is based solely on the feedback many of you offered through our team member survey administered by Energage. We want to thank our team members for their input. This achievement would not have been possible without our valued team members,” said Chris Smith, Station Casino’s senior vice president of human resources.

Station Casinos, the gaming arm of Red Rock Resorts, owns and operates casino hotels throughout the valley, including Red Rock Resort, Durango, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station and Boulder Station.

Award winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey, according to a press release. Results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about workplace experience themes, which are indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.