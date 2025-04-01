Inside Gaming: Construction to officially start on Boulder highway casino, more news

More affluent visitors finding their way to Vegas — and staying

Asphalt is seen piled up as the Joker’s Wild casino begins to make way for Cadence Crossing casino Monday, February 24, 2025, on Boulder Highway in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ground will be broken Thursday for Boyd Gaming Corp.’s newest locals property.

Executives are expected to kick off construction for Cadence Crossing with a special ceremony at the site near the current Jokers Wild property on Boulder Highway in Henderson.

Scheduled to open in mid-2026, Cadence Crossing will replace Jokers Wild Casino with a state-of-the-art casino, featuring 450 slot machines and several food and beverage offerings. Future phases are under consideration as the nearby Cadence community continues to grow, with long-term plans for a hotel, expanded gaming offerings and additional amenities.

Wynn board of directors

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced the nomination of Anthony Sanfilippo to the company’s board of directors. Shareholders will vote on the nomination at the annual meeting, which will be held on April 30.

Sanfilippo, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Entertainment, would fill a vacancy being created by the departure of Margaret “Dee Dee” Myers, who decided not to seek re-election to the board. Myers has been a member of the board since 2018.

In a press release, Las Vegas-based Wynn characterized Sanfilippo as “a seasoned executive in the hospitality and gaming industry who brings more than 35 years of experience and operational expertise” to the board.

“Following a record year at Wynn Resorts — both financially and operationally — and with strong stability within our business, we are focusing on our growth and diversification around the world to drive long-term value,” said Philip G. Satre, chairman of Wynn’s board of directors. “Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee could not have found an individual better suited to augment our board’s expertise as we execute on our strategy — Anthony’s experience in the hospitality and gaming industry is unrivaled. I had the great pleasure of working with him for many years and am confident he will have a significant impact on our board.”

More litigation?

A gaming industry analyst believes the legal fight between Aristocrat Leisure and Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder may continue to drag on.

In a Friday note to investors, Chad Beynon of Macquerie said Light & Wonder’s Jewel of the Dragon game may be subject to the same litigation as Dragon Train, filed by Aristocrat in June.

“We connected with LNW management today and our conversation indicates that Jewel of the Dragon is only a fraction of the size of the Dragon Train fleet and management expects no material impact financially,” Beynon said in his report after seeing Light & Wonder shares fall 11 percent.

Last fall, U.S.District Court Judge Gloria Navarro ordered Light & Wonder to take 2,200 Dragon Train slot machines off the market because their appearance was deemed too similar to Aristocrat’s Dragon Link and Lightning Link games.

Light & Wonder convinced casinos that had their machines to substitute other Light & Wonder products instead.