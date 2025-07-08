Inside Gaming: Downtown Las Vegas casino-hotel offers all-inclusive package

A downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino has launched another summer promotion that features no resort fees and a handful of other enticing perks.

The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino has launched another summer promotion that features no resort fees and a handful of other enticing perks.

Downtown Grand is offering the “Gambler’s Retreat” for $99 per night Sunday through Thursday or $125 per night on the weekends. The package includes $40 slot play, $25 dining credit, early check in, free parking, room upgrades (if available) and no resort fees.

As visitation to Las Vegas and gambling revenue figures continue to decline with each passing month, more and more Las Vegas hotel-casinos are offering incentive-laden offers as a way to drive more business. Select casinos on the Strip have ditched parking and resort fees, while off-Strip properties are rolling out summer-long deals and promos to entice gamblers.

Downtown Grand has been offering value-driven packages for several months. In June, Downtown Grand offered a two-night deal for $250 that included $100 food and beverage credit, four drink tickets, no resort fees and complimentary early check-in/late check-out.

Free tickets

Adopting a pet this summer will come with sky-high perks thanks to a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

The Strat is giving free tickets to its observation deck to anyone who adopts a furry friend through The Animal Foundation on Mojave Road. The casino said the promotion is a way to “shine a light on local shelter pets in need of a home,” as it “aims to celebrate and encourage those willing to welcome a pet into their lives,” according to a news release.

“Every adoption is an act of love — and we want to recognize that,” said Skylar Dice, senior vice president and general manager of The Strat casino-hotel. “We’re proud to support those who choose to give a homeless pet a second chance, and we hope this small token adds a little joy to their day.”

The Animal Foundation, which was founded in 1978, is at full capacity. It is one of the largest single-site animal shelters in the country.

California AG weighs on legality of DFS, Newsom disagrees

The Golden State’s chief law enforcement officer says daily online fantasy sports sites operating in California are doing so illegally.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a legal opinion last week indicating that DFS platforms are illegal. Bonta’s opinion is likely to result in court action and a future legislative fight between DFS operators and tribal entities in California, who have been questioning the legality of such platforms for some time.

Sports betting is not currently legal or regulated in California. The state’s attorney general believes DFS platforms are illegal because they involve betting on sports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom does not agree with the attorney general’s interpretation, according to a statement his office provided to local media outlets.

Banta’s opinion only concerns daily fantasy sports, not season-long fantasy contests.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.