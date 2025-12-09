Inside Gaming: High-stakes gambler accuses Strip casino of racketeering in new lawsuit

A new civil RICO lawsuit filed in federal court last week is reviving scrutiny of Resorts World Las Vegas and several people connected to the property’s early operations.

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen from the observation deck atop The Strat on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new civil RICO lawsuit filed in federal court last week is reviving scrutiny of Resorts World Las Vegas and several people connected to the property’s early operations.

The 95-page complaint, filed by high-stakes gambler Robert “R.J.” Cipriani and investor James Russell, alleges that Resorts World and its parent company, Genting Berhad, tolerated or enabled activity the plaintiffs describe as a racketeering enterprise during the casino’s first year on the Strip.

The lawsuit names a wide range of defendants: Genting Berhad; Resorts World Las Vegas; former chairman KT Lim; former RWLV president Scott Sibella; Las Vegas attorney David Chesnoff; former compliance executive Matthew Forbes; surveillance employees Joseph Tatonetti and Tonya Henderson; former casino host Doni Taube; hotel employee Elie Samarani; and convicted fraudster Brandon Sattler, whose conduct is a central focus of the filing.

According to the complaint, Cipriani alleges he repeatedly warned Resorts World staff in 2021 about suspicious activity involving certain gamblers, including Sattler, and claims he was retaliated against for raising those concerns with both the casino and law enforcement. The lawsuit points to Cipriani’s November 2021 arrest on the casino floor, which was later dismissed, as evidence of efforts to silence him.

The complaint alleges that Chesnoff “arranged and disguised investments in Resorts World business on behalf of known criminals and prohibited persons,” and that Sibella “approved” those arrangements and received “a piece of the action.”

When reached for comment Tuesday, Sibella called the complaint “ridiculous” and said it “has no merit whatsoever.”

A spokesperson for Resorts World Las Vegas provided the following statement: “We typically do not comment on pending litigation, but this lawsuit repackages old matters and is yet another attempt to bring negative attention to Resorts World Las Vegas and seek some form of compensation. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this meritless action.”

Chesnoff and Genting didn’t respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Russell, meanwhile, argues that Resorts World allowed Sattler to wager millions of dollars in investor funds without proper anti–money laundering review, contributing to Russell’s losses on a more than $10 million loan to Sattler. Sattler was later convicted in an unrelated investment-fraud case and is serving a federal sentence.

The lawsuit relies heavily on already settled regulatory matters. In March, state gaming regulators fined Resorts World $10.5 million for AML and recordkeeping failures dating back to the same period described in the suit. Sibella, who left the property prior to the enforcement action, later pleaded guilty in a separate federal case involving an AML violation during his tenure overseeing MGM Grand and subsequently lost his Nevada gaming license.

The new filing does not contain new criminal allegations, and civil RICO cases carry a high evidentiary bar.

Wynn UAE analysis

Gaming industry analysts who visited the construction site of Wynn Al Marjan Island last week came away impressed and expect the new resort being built in the United Arab Emirates will be a hit for the company.

In separate reports to investors, U.S.-based analysts cited several reasons they believe the new resort — the first with legalized gambling in the entire country — will generate high levels of gross gaming revenue.

“For Wynn, the purpose of the tour was for the investment community to ‘see what they see,’ with Wynn Al Marjan Island, a compelling development project that should also benefit from the secular tailwind of global wealth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE,” wrote analyst Daniel Politzer of JP Morgan. “To that end, mission accomplished.”

“We come away from the Dubai-Ras Al Khaimah-Wynn Al Marjan Island meetings and tours incrementally positive on the opportunity and, therefore, on Wynn shares, given the increased detail,” added analyst David Katz of Jeffries. “The key success factors for integrated resorts — macro, governance, infrastructure — are generally favorable by historical measures.”

The project has a $5.1 billion budget, 67 percent of which is either spent or fully bought out. An estimated 18,000 construction workers are on the site every day with 100 percent of the tower’s structural concrete complete and 70 percent of tower façade exterior glazing finished. The bulk of the work from the fourth quarter through the first quarter of 2027 will be interiors and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“Customer base is expected to include UAE locals (100,000 millionaires live within a three-hour drive of Wynn Al Marjan Island), followed by tourists from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, as well as Russia-Eastern Europe, India and China,” Politzer said.

He said the region reminds him of Singapore, where two gaming companies offer properties to locals as well as thousands of tourists and conventioneers.

Analyst Steven Pizzella of Deutsche Bank said it’s Wynn’s largest project since construction of Wynn Palace at Macao’s Cotai Strip.

The property is expected to open in 2027 with 1,500 slot machines and 265 table games. By comparison, Wynn Las Vegas has 1,575 slots and 235 tables. Reinvestment is expected to be limited for locals and competitive for international inbound visitors, but given the UAE is a monopoly market, promo levels will likely be well below that of Macao and Las Vegas.

