Inside Gaming: IGT machines paid big jackpots in February, highest since 2023; more news

IGT's Wheel of Fortune games are displayed at IGT booth at G2E Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Sands Expo, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Phil O'Shaughnessy, VP Global Communications, Events and Sustainability, talks about IGT's Skyrise cabinets with Whitney Houston video slots at IGT booth at G2E Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Sands Expo, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mr. Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming, shows the Wheel of Fortune on IGT’s GameAce ETG (electronic table game) solution during a preview of what the gaming equipment manufacturer will be showing at Global Gaming Expo at Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mr. Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming, shows the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money during a preview of what the gaming equipment manufacturer will be showing at Global Gaming Expo at Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The $13.6 million in jackpots won by players of IGT machines in February was the largest payout month since August 2023, the company confirmed Monday.

The Megabucks jackpot won in Mesquite’s Virgin River Casino Feb. 16 on a Megabucks Triple Red Hot 7 Spitfire Multipliers machine for $12.4 million paired with a $1.3 million win at Bellagio on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars machine on Feb. 10 produced one of the biggest months for IGT jackpots.

“The Megabucks jackpot won this February is the largest since April of 2023, when a player won more than $14 million in Reno,” a Las Vegas-based IGT spokesman said. “That was one of four Megabucks jackpots of more than $10 million awarded that year.”

UNLV sports gambling papers

UNLV is studying sports gambling responsibility with its 2025 ESPN Research Fellowship.

The university’s International Gaming Institute is issuing a request for proposals to award up to four six-month, non-resident fellowships of $5,000 each to support research initiatives that advance theoretical and practical understanding of responsible gambling practices in sports media.

Successful applicants will be expected to produce a white paper on responsible sports wagering.

University officials said the 2025 priority areas of interest are advertising and responsible gambling in sports media channels, communication of evolving betting and gaming products, such as sweepstakes and Daily Fantasy Sports 2.0, AI applications in sports betting media, the role of media in gambling and esports, influencer partnerships and social media advertising in sports betting and responsible gambling practices for media consumption among youth audiences.

Proposals are due May 11. Successful applicants will be notified by June 1 with projects initiated by July 1 and completion by Dec. 31.

Applicants may be domestic or international and must be affiliated with a nonprofit research or academic institution.

Questions and proposals can be emailed to Institute Research Director Kasra Ghaharian at kasra.ghaharian@unlv.edu.

Relax in Laughlin

In a survey by Mixbook, a company that produces photo books, cards, calendars and home decor, the Southern Nevada casino town of Laughlin was found to be one of the most relaxing destinations for spring break.

The company polled 3,021 families to determine the most peaceful, family friendly vacation spots and Laughlin placed fifth on a list of 10.

“When Vegas starts feeling like a fever dream of lights and noise, Laughlin’s there to save the day,” a release on the poll results says. “It hugs the Colorado River, flanked by craggy desert hills, and trades the Strip’s chaos for a slower, friendlier pace. The riverfront walks are a highlight - stroll along with the kids, maybe rent a jet ski, or hop on a boat to cruise the water.”

Mixbook said Laughlin resorts “actually cater to families, with pools and arcades, and the rates won’t affect your wallet like they do an hour away.”

In the poll, Laughlin ranked ahead of Jekyll Island, Georgia; Avery Island and Cajun country in Louisiana; Wickenberg, Arizona; Dauphin Island, Alabama; and Grand Isle, Louisiana, but behind Sanibel Island, Florida; Kiawah Island, South Carolina; Cambria, California; and North Padre Island, Texas.

“You can venture into the desert for a taste of adventure, poking around old mining trails or just marveling at the stark beauty,” the company said of Laughlin. “It’s Nevada with the volume turned down — affordable, easy, and a perfect reset for anyone dodging the spring break circus.”

Sports betting rejections

Lawmakers in two states are finding tough sledding in their bids to legalize sports wagering.

Georgia’s Senate Committee of Regulated Industries and Utilities voted Thursday against a Senate resolution that would amend the state’s Constitution that would allow sports betting in Georgia.

A recent University of Georgia poll says 63 percent of voters in the state want legal sportsbooks. The state’s legislative session concludes April 4.

Meanwhile in Texas, legislation that would establish land-based casinos and online sports betting suffered a setback, thanks, in part, to a scandal involving the Texas Lottery.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who opposes gambling in Texas, threatened to disband the Texas Lottery Commission after investigators determined a European syndicate won a $95 million jackpot in April 2023 by buying up 25.8 million tickets, enough to cover all possible winning combinations. The Lottery Commission would oversee casino gaming and sports wagering in proposed legislation.