Inside Gaming: Nevada regulators sue prediction market company in state court

Plus, Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey online casinos both contributed to a record-setting year in 2025, with the latter making history in the Garden State.

Inside Gaming: Boyd gives $215K to nonprofits through annual Trees of Hope

Gamblers play slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

A gambler touches the glass surface of a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has taken a new tactic in its battle against prediction markets.

The board on Friday announced that it has filed a civil lawsuit in Carson City District Court against a company offering a derivatives exchange market in violation of state gaming laws.

The board alleges that Blockratize Inc., doing business as Polymarket, is offering illegal sports wagering through its prediction market.

In its complaint, the board asked the court for a declaration and injunction to stop Polymarket from offering unlicensed wagering in violation of Nevada law.

In the past, the board has issued cease-and-desist orders against prediction markets to try to get them to stop, but they have been ineffective because the markets say since they are regulated by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission which they believe supersede state laws, and the orders are ignored.

It’s the second time a state has filed a lawsuit in a state court against a prediction market. Massachusetts filed a similar action in a state court in September against KalshiEx LLC, the same company that has sued Nevada after receiving a cease-and-desist order in March.

It’s expected that Polymarket may, like Kalshi in Massachusetts, move to have the case heard in a federal court.

Prediction markets sell futures contracts on current events and popular culture items, but early last year branched into sports outcomes.

Several states that offer sports wagering have filed similar complaints with the belief that states should regulate sports betting and that it not be left to federal entities.

New Jersey records

Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey online casinos both contributed to a record-setting year in 2025, with the latter making history in the Garden State.

For the first time ever, online casinos generated more annual gambling revenue than the brick-and-mortar casinos in Atlantic City, according to recent data published by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. The state’s licensed internet casino operators won more than $2.91 billion, up 22 percent from 2024’s total.

Atlantic City’s nine casinos won $2.89 billion from in-person gamblers, a 2.7 percent year-over-year increase. It was the highest yearly total reported by Atlantic City casinos since 2012, when there were 12 casinos in the seaside resort.

Statewide total gaming revenue — the sum of land-based, online and sportsbook revenue — was a record-setting $6.98 billion last year, up 10.8 percent from 2024.

Jim Plousis, chairman of the N.J. Casino Control Commission, said last year’s success demonstrates “that in-person and online gaming can succeed together.” He noted that gaming taxes topped $1 billion in 2025, with more than $800 million going to statewide programs for seniors and disabled residents.

“A successful gaming industry benefits all of New Jersey,” Plousis said in a statement. “It has sparked investment in Atlantic City’s convention, tourism, and entertainment centers, creating jobs and producing new economic activity across South Jersey.”

NCAA demand

The head of the NCAA has asked the federal government agency regulating prediction markets to tell its members to stop selling contracts on collegiate sports outcomes.

In a letter to Michael Selig, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, NCAA President Charlie Baker urged the commission to prevent the selling of contracts based on college sports.

“I implore you to suspend collegiate sport prediction markets until a more robust system with appropriate safeguards is in place,” Baker wrote in a Jan 14 letter. “The NCAA is willing to work with the CFTC to develop such a system that protects student-athletes and consumers from harm.”

Baker cited prediction markets’ reluctance to restrict underage participants and reported violations of advertising policies.

Baker also noted harassment of student athletes as a reason for the CFTC to restrict trading on college games.

He said he is willing to work with the commission on a compromise.

More sports betting

Several more U.S. states have taken action to expand sports betting to their constituencies.

Casino operators in Nebraska have filed an initiative petition to add mobile sports wagering to that state.

Legislation has been introduced in Mississippi to expand sports betting to include mobile wagering. If approved by lawmakers, existing licensees would be allowed to introduce sports betting apps in the state.

And, in Georgia, lawmakers have introduced legislation for the Georgia Lottery to regulate up to 18 sports-betting licenses in that state.

If approved, Georgia would become the 39th U.S. state to offer sports betting.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X. Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.