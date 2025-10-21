Inside Gaming: North Las Vegas casino property sells

Inside Gaming: What should Caesars do to unlock value as it falls off S&P 500?

The Poker Palace is seen in North Las Vegas on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker Palace Casino in North Las Vegas sold for more than $9.4 million, according to Clark County records.

The sale price includes the land and building, not the gaming operations. The buyer, Reno-based Truckee Gaming LLC, told Nevada gaming regulators last month the total purchase price for Poker Palace was $20 million.

The new owners closed the property in early October for a comprehensive renovation, aiming to reopen in early 2026.

Truckee Gaming, which operates several casinos in Northern Nevada and one in Henderson, is investing significantly in the Poker Palace’s transformation. Plans include a complete interior and exterior remodel, new slot machines and gaming systems, a redesigned bar, expanded restaurant and kitchen space, modernized restrooms, and a revitalized poker room.

Poker Palace first opened on Las Vegas Boulevard North in 1974.

North Strip megaresort nabs exclusive award

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest luxury hotel-casino, has been awarded the coveted One-Key distinction in the 2025 Michelin Guide, making it the only gaming resort in Nevada to receive this prestigious recognition. The megaresort was praised for its bold, sophisticated design and its exceptional suite of luxury accommodations and amenities.

The Michelin Key, modeled after the famed Michelin Star system for restaurants, highlights the most outstanding hotels in the Guide’s selection. Properties are evaluated across five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, distinct personality and character, value for the price, and meaningful contribution to the surrounding neighborhood or setting.

The 2025 edition marks the global debut of the Michelin Keys.

Opened in December 2023, Fontainebleau features 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, multiple restaurants and retail outlets, pools, nightlife venues, and a full-service spa.

Court update

Light & Wonder Inc. will be required to make some of its math models on hold-and-spin games released since 2021 available to Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro granted Aristocrat’s renewed motion to obtain discovery of math models involving its copyright infringement lawsuit against Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder. The court previously denied a similar motion.

“While we are disappointed with the court’s ruling, we remain confident, based on the expert review we previously disclosed, that there is no evidence of Aristocrat math being used in any commercially released games other than Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon,” Light & Wonder said in company statement issued Friday.

Australia-based Aristocrat filed its initial lawsuit in February 2024 accusing Light & Wonder of trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement, trade dress infringement and deceptive trade practices.

The U.S. litigation process continues with fact discovery set to close on Dec.15, and expert discovery closing on March 16.

Missouri sports betting

Sports books in Missouri will begin taking wagers Dec. 1, the Missouri Gaming Commission says.

Eight licensed books are expected to be operational for the rollout, which is expected to occur at midnight that day. A state constitutional amendment approved by voters in November authorizes up to 21 legal sports books in the state.

The commission began issuing temporary licenses Oct. 1 and at least three of the expected licensees have Nevada ties, including BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment and Circa Sports. Other companies expected to be in the Missouri mix are DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Fanatics and ESPN Bet.

Under the state’s current plan, consumers will be able to sign up for online wagering accounts on Nov. 17.

Two of the mobile sports book licenses are “untethered,” meaning they won’t need to partner with a licensed casino: DraftKings and Circa. BetMGM is partnering with Century Casinos in the state and Caesars is affiliated with Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis.

Missouri will become the nation’s 39th state to offer sports betting when it goes live in December.