Inside Gaming: North Strip casino-hotel reports 18% drop in revenue, more news

The parent company of Resorts World Las Vegas says the troubled property at the north end of the Strip is steadily recovering following a record-setting fine and disciplinary actions handed down by Nevada gaming regulators this year.

Resorts World Las Vegas reported roughly $180 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2025, an 8 percent improvement over the first three months of the year, but still about 18 percent lower than the same period last year. According to financial documents filed by Malaysia-based Genting Berhad, the rebound reflects stronger gaming volumes and modest growth in non-gaming segments, even as overall visitation to Las Vegas softened in the quarter.

“Resorts World Las Vegas has progressed well in recovering and re-establishing its VIP play,” the company wrote in its public financial filings. “Resorts World Las Vegas continues to see improvements in high-end play with increased table volumes.”

Adjusted profitability came in around $18 million, nearly double the first quarter but down sharply from more than $50 million a year earlier. Genting attributed the margin squeeze to higher operating costs, weaker convention demand and a normalization of gaming hold that weighed on the bottom line.

Occupancy at the 3,500-room resort fell to 80 percent in the quarter, compared with nearly 90 percent a year ago. The decline reflects softer midweek demand and heightened competition on the north end of the Strip. Still, occupancy was slightly better than the 78 percent posted in the first quarter of this year, hinting at a gradual recovery.

Despite lower occupancy, Resorts World Las Vegas lifted its average daily room rate to $265, up modestly from both the previous quarter and last year’s $257. The increase suggests the property is holding pricing power, particularly on weekends and during major events, even as it sells fewer rooms overall.

In March, the Nevada Gaming Commission handed down a $10.5 million fine against Resorts World Las Vegas and Genting Berhad for allowing gamblers with ties to illegal bookmaking and histories of federal felony convictions to play at the casino. It is the second-largest fine ever imposed by Nevada regulators. The state required Resorts World to implement stricter anti-money laundering protocols and make leadership changes, the latter of which began even before the disciplinary action was levied.

Dancing dealers going away party in downtown Las Vegas

Golden Gate casino in downtown Las Vegas is hosting a farewell party for one of the historic property’s signature features: dancing dealers.

The historic casino will have a farewell performance and ceremonial blackjack game on Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Dubbed “Last Dance, Last Deal,” the event marks the end of an era as the 119-year-old Golden Gate is eliminating all live dealer table games.

Last month, Derek Stevens, co-owner of Golden Gate, said the property was shifting its focus to electronic table games and “high-energy” slots.

“What we’re seeing is that more and more younger people want to play these (electronic games),” Stevens said last month when the change was announced.

The decision was based on the success of slots and e-table games at Circa, another Stevens-owned downtown Las Vegas casino. Stevens and his brother Greg also own The D.

The dancing dealers from Golden Gate have reportedly been offered positions at the other two downtown properties.

Acres in Alabama

Las Vegas-based Acres Manufacturing Co. has entered the historical horse-racing market with its Foundation HQ casino management system with two installations in Alabama tribal casinos.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Partnering with PCI Gaming, which is operated by Wind Creek Hospitality under the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian tribe in the state of Alabama, Acres’ Foundation system provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine.

The Foundation hardware was installed at Mobile Greyhound Racing and Birmingham Race Course.

Historical horse racing is an electronic gambling market that allows players to place pari-mutuel wagers on replays of horse races that have already been run, but use anonymized races that have key identifying information such as track, date and names of horses and jockeys removed.

“The future of gaming belongs to operators who can use real-time data to personalize every interaction,” Acres Manufacturing executive Noah Acres said in a release. “Foundation HQ gives them that capability today — and these new installations are just the beginning.”

Acres has installed Foundation at PCI’s Magic City Casino in Florida in 2024. In the first 12 months following deployment, slot revenue at the property increased by 8 percent, making Magic City the market leader, during a period when statewide net slot revenue, as reported by the Florida Gaming Control Commission, remained flat or declined slightly.

Betting on the NFL

The American Gaming Association says Americans will bet $30 billion on the National Football League season that opens Thursday and has a full slate of games scheduled Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“This season, fans have more ways than ever to responsibly engage with the game they love,” AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a release. “Legal sports betting enhances the fun and friendly competition that make NFL games and traditions even more special. With strong consumer protections and a shared commitment to responsibility, the legal, regulated sports betting industry encourages all footballs fans to have a game plan before placing a bet and ensure their gameday experience — regardless of the outcome of a bet or the game — remains enjoyable.”

The AGA is promoting several guidelines for safe wagering, including setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping wagering a social event for entertainment, knowing and understanding the odds and chances of winning, playing on regulated legal betting platforms and never harassing athletes for their performance.

Macao results

Macao had its third straight month of double-digit percentage increases in gross gaming revenue and the highest amount of the year in August, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported Monday.

The bureau said Macao’s casinos generated $2.76 billion (U.S.) for the month, a 12.2 percent increase over August 2024.

Revenue was up 19 percent in both June and July.

For the first eight months of the year, gaming revenue is up 7.2 percent to $20.82 billion in Macao. By comparison, Macao reported July gaming revenue of $2.75 billion while the state of Nevada reported $1.36 billion.

Three Las Vegas casino companies operate properties in Macao.