Inside Gaming: Off-Strip casino offers specials to seniors, more news

The exterior of the South Point hotel-casino is shown. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A locals’ casino known for offering some of Las Vegas’ best deals is upping the ante on Mondays for those above a certain age.

South Point hotel-casino is debuting 50+ Prime Time Mondays, a special promotion with exclusive perks for guests 50 years of age and older.

Every Monday, eligible guests can go to the movies for $4 (additional fee for 3D or XD) at South Point’s on-site cinema. The Cinemark Century 16 theater at South Point also offers $4 movies for guests 50 and older (with a valid Free Club rewards card) on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Free Club card members over the age of 50 will receive half-point dining and half-point bingo on Mondays. The dining special excludes Baja Miguel’s and Primarily Prime Rib, both of which are closed Mondays.

Since opening in late 2005, South Point has built a reputation for catering to locals and offering some of Las Vegas’ most favorable gambling conditions. The casino-hotel is owned and operated by Michael Gaughan, whose late father, Jackie, had an ownership stake in several gambling parlors, including the El Cortez hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Wheel of Fortune Video Poker debuts in downtown Las Vegas

The Downtown Grand was the first casino in the world to offer IGT’s new Wheel of Fortune Video Poker game.

The machine combines elements of the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine games with multi-hand video poker. The multi-hand poker game is available in triple-play, five-play and ten-play configurations and can award players 30,000, 50,000 or 100,000 credits, respectively, for a dealt royal flush.

“Becoming the first casino in the world to offer IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Video Poker was an exciting moment for Downtown Grand and one that generated palpable buzz and significant play on our gaming floor,” Rick Coltor, slots manager at the Downtown Grand Las Vegas, said in a press release. “For decades, our players have enjoyed IGT video poker and Wheel of Fortune slots, so combining the DNA of those two products to create something new is an exciting proposition for our players.”

The game debuted on March 7. Since then, Wheel of Fortune Video Poker has been introduced at multiple casinos across Las Vegas. Deployments in additional markets are planned, according to the game’s manufacturer.

“Launching IGT Wheel of Fortune Video Poker in Las Vegas, the world’s largest video poker market, marked another important milestone in the rollout of our expanded Wheel of Fortune games portfolio,” said Nick Khin, IGT’s president of global gaming. “Our Wheel of Fortune Video Poker game delivers an ideal blend of proven multi-hand poker, jackpot excitement and the signature elements of Wheel of Fortune games that have propelled the theme’s success for more than 25 years.”

ChipGuide turns 25

The ChipGuide, an online repository with more than 332,000 casino chips and collectables from all over the world, turned 25 years old this month and continues to be a free resource for memorabilia collectors.

Volunteers with the Casino Collectibles Association, under the direction of the Museum of Gaming History, maintain the database with items from more than 32,000 casinos.

A staff of 24 volunteer administrators evaluates and posts an average of about 200 contribution updates each day — and with permission, each contributor is recognized on the site.

The nonprofit association operates memorabilia kiosk displays at downtown Las Vegas’ El Cortez and Plaza casinos as well as the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement (the Mob Museum) and the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Plans are underway to expand public access to the club’s historic artifacts, which include photos of 69 categories of all sorts of memorabilia including matchbooks, ashtrays, room keys and postcards.

March in Macao

Macao continued its economic rebound in March, posting higher gross gaming revenue than it did a year earlier.

Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau earlier this month said the special administrative region’s 51 casinos reported revenue of $2.46 billion (U.S.), a 0.8 percent increase over March 2024’s total.

The first-quarter total of $7.2 billion is 0.6 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2024.

By comparison, Nevada generated $1.22 billion in gaming win in February. Nevada’s March statistics will be released later this month.