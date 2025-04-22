Inside Gaming: Regulators have a new chairman, more news

A Las Vegas company that tests and certifies gaming products on a global basis is under new ownership.

The CEO of a gaming equipment supply company who formerly served in the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has been named to head the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts LLC, a privately held Las Vegas-based gaming equipment supplier that holds more than 150 gaming licenses, was named the new Control Board chairman by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

He will take the position June 23, the day after current Chairman Kirk Hendrick leaves.

Hendrick in January announced that he planned to step down from the chairman role at the conclusion of Nevada’s 2025 legislative session.

“Mike has an extensive background in gaming compliance and brings decades of industry experience to the role,” Lombardo said. “I’m confident that Mike will lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board with integrity and honor, while furthering its recent innovation and progress.”

Dreitzer is resigning from Gaming Arts and will provide transition services until he can begin his role at the board. Merkur Gaming, which is acquiring the interests of Gaming Arts, expects to appear before Nevada’s gaming regulators next month.

Dreitzer previously served as the president of the North America Division for Ainsworth Game Technology Inc., chief operating officer of BMM Americas, a global gaming test lab and consultancy, and co-founder and chief operating officer of G3, a gaming content company.

Dreitzer additionally served in a variety of compliance roles for Progressive Gaming International Corp., following his tenure as a deputy attorney general in Nevada. As a deputy attorney general, Dreitzer provided legal representation for the Nevada Gaming Commission and the Control Board. Dreitzer earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his law degree from Emory University.

As of 2023, Transparent Nevada reported the chairman of the Control Board received annual salary and benefits of $223,256.

Testing lab acquired

A Las Vegas company that tests and certifies gaming products on a global basis is under new ownership.

Private investment firm The Visualize Group, based in New York, last week announced an agreement to acquire BMM Testlabs, which provides testing, inspection, compliance and certification service for the gaming industry, and will continue to be led by President and CEO Martin Storm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but as part of the transaction, Visualize said it would implement an employee ownership program to allow BMM’s employees to participate in Visualize’s value creation plan, which includes several growth initiatives.

Online casinos setting records, overtaking land-based casinos

Gross gaming revenue from online casinos surpassed the total reported by brick-and-mortar casinos in two East Coast states last month, with one of them being joined by a Great Lakes jurisdiction setting all-time records in the process.

Internet gambling in New Jersey and Michigan generated more revenue in March than the respective retail casinos in each, according to data from state gaming regulators.

New Jersey iGaming generated $244 million in March, compared with $231 million reported by Atlantic City’s nine casinos. It was the second consecutive month online gaming revenue has come in higher than the Jersey Shore gambling parlors. Through the first three months of 2025, internet gaming in N.J. has brought in $673 million in revenue compared to $644 million from Atlantic City casinos, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

In Michigan, online casino operators reported $260.5 million last month, the highest total in the state’s history. The three commercial casinos in Detroit posted $117.4 million.

Pennsylvania online casinos also posted a monthly record in March with $ 238.2 million. The Keystone State’s brick-and-mortar casinos generated $304.4 million last month, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Nevada does not permit internet gambling except for online poker.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.