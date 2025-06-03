Inside Gaming: Resorts offering summer deals to draw Las Vegas locals for ‘staycations’

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is publicizing special summer deals directed at locals to counter nickel-and-diming image.

Inside Gaming: MGM Resorts to renovate rooms at 2 Strip properties, more news

Inside Gaming: Las Vegas gaming company launches new partnership, more gaming news

Inside Gaming: Vegas company bags bid for NYC casino license; new Strip baccarat room opens

Inside Gaming: 2 Strip casinos sign new union agreements, more

Skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau, Sahara, Circus Circus and the STRAT on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With the prospect of declining business through perceived nickel-and-diming by local casino companies, some resorts have started offering summer deals, especially for local residents.

The Strat rolled out its “Summer of Value” pricing that includes $49 a night midweek and $99 weekend hotel stays including all taxes and fees with a $25 dining credit at Strat restaurants and free admission to the tower’s observation deck. That followed the Plaza’s all-in $125-per-person-a-night deal that runs through late August.

A list of deals monitored by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is accessible on Locals Unlocked Las Vegas at VisitLasVegas.com.

Among the listed LVCVA deals are discounts for locals in search of “staycations.”

Among the deals offered on the LVCVA site:

— A $15 percent discount on hotel stays and 20 percent off some attractions at Caesars Entertainment properties.

— A $150 dining credit on two-night stays, a two-for-$55 attractions bundle and 40 percent off some entertainment offerings at some MGM Resorts International properties.

— A 20 percent discount on hotel rooms, free self-parking and 20 percent off some restaurants on Thursdays at Resorts World Las Vegas.

— No resort fee or $50 dining credit at Sahara Las Vegas.

— A $400 two-night stay with a $100 dining credit and $100 beverage credit and Stadium Swim daybed reservation at Circa.

— A 10 percent room rate discount and no resort fee at Downtown Grand.

— A 30 percent room rate discount and waived resort fees at M Resort.

— A 35 percent room rate discount and free valet and self-parking at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

— Waived resort fees at all local Station Casinos properties.