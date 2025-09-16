Inside Gaming: Strip casino eliminates triple-zero roulette

The casino-hotel also is offering complimentary water in rooms and reducing the price of other items.

Inside Gaming: This downtown Las Vegas casino is hosting an open bar every night

Wynn Resorts has begun rolling out a series of guest-focused changes aimed at reinforcing value in Las Vegas, including the elimination of triple-zero roulette.

A company spokesperson said triple-zero roulette tables were removed from the casino floors of Wynn and Encore at the beginning of the month. Other changes at the sister Strip resorts include complimentary bottled water in guest rooms, complimentary self-parking for all hotel guests, domestic beer and sodas sold at standard, non-premium hotel prices (including hotel room minibars), and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi capable of video calls and file downloads.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, a gaming and hospitality company synonymous with luxury and opulence, said the moves are the result of ongoing self-assessment about whether prices align with value delivered. Wynn Resorts’ casinos in Las Vegas intend to differentiate themselves by offering fair, rational pricing without diminishing its premium positioning, according to the company.

“Wynn is a premium vacation experience,” Wynn Resorts said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “We are constantly upgrading our facilities and our service, but after a guest checks in, we have never forced guests to pay unfair prices for things that should be rationally priced. We regularly consider and evaluate our value proposition to our guests and do not hesitate to make changes to ensure we stay true to that.”

Center relocated

The Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center has moved.

Once located on Jones Boulevard south of West Sahara Avenue, the center has moved to 7881 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240, near South Buffalo Drive.

The center, which offers education, counseling and individual therapy for people afflicted with compulsive gambling disorders, is led by Executive Director Stephanie Goodman.

The nonprofit center is named for Hunter, an advocate for problem gambling treatment, who died in 2018.

It’s believed problem gambling afflicts 6 percent of Nevada’s population.

New Reno arena

Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort will break ground on a 10,000-seat, $1 billion arena that will become the new home of the University of Nevada, Reno, basketball team, representatives of the resort announced.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Sept. 30 at the site adjacent to the 1,990-room resort owned by Meruelo Enterprises, the same company that owns the Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This project will be a transformative addition to our resort, the University of Nevada and the Northern Nevada region,” a Meruelo representative said in a release.

The project includes a community ice rink, food and beverage outlets and a 2,400-space parking garage.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2027 and the Wolf Pack basketball team will begin play there during its 2027-28 season.

Missouri sports betting

Legalized sports betting comes to Missouri Dec. 1, and the state’s regulators are drafting rules and regulations in advance of the startup.

Missouri Gaming Commission Chairwoman Jan Zimmerman said regulators are reviewing licensing applications to determine what companies will operate sports wagering that will make Missouri the 39th U.S. state to permit betting on sports.

Many Missourians currently cross the border into Kansas to place sports bets on mobile apps.