Inside Gaming: Strip operator extending discounts into 2026

One of the Strip’s largest casino operators is extending its locals discounts into the new year.

Caesars Entertainment, which operates eight properties on the Strip, is offering free self-parking for locals until Feb. 26, according to a news release. The Reno-based casino giant is also offering Caesars Rewards members a 25 percent discount on food and beverages.

Both offers are available Sunday through Thursday with a valid state identification card.

Caesars has extended this locals’ discount twice since first announcing it in September. The first extension was due to end on Christmas.

Las Vegas casino operators responded to a months-long decline in tourism and a significant summer slowdown with an array of deals, promotions, and packages aimed at both visitors and locals alike. Parking fees are routinely cited as a primary reason Las Vegas valley residents avoid visiting Strip and downtown casino properties.

NGC housekeeping

The Nevada Gaming Commission completed some regulatory housekeeping in its December meeting.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to implement Senate Bill 203 and Assembly Bill 58 regarding disseminators, the horse and dog tracks that provide information for race wagering in Nevada casinos.

Changes become effective Jan. 1.

Lawmakers formally authorized policy changes in the bills and Gov. Joe Lombardo signed them into law in late May.

The new legislation essentially streamlines the provision of information from tracks to casinos and requires information providers to be registered as opposed to licensed by Nevada gaming regulators. It allows off-track betting operators more flexibility aimed at boosting gaming business in the state.

It also provides civil liability immunity to regulators on information provided by tracks to casinos.

Because disseminators are mentioned in several instances, the commission’s vote amended seven different regulations.

Regulation 20 on disseminators is being repealed.

Modifications are being made to Regulation 5 on the operation of gaming establishments, Regulation 21 on live broadcasts of races, Regulation 22 on race books and sports pools, Regulation 26A on off-track parimutuel wagering, Regulation 26B on off-track parimutuel sports and other event wagering and Regulation 26C on off-track parimutuel horse race account wagering.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board also announced that the commission’s Jan. 29 meeting would include even more regulatory housekeeping with considerations of amendments to regulation involving unsuitable gaming locations, club venue requirements, surveillance systems, chips and tokens, parlay card wagers and house rules, cybersecurity and new rules regarding the List of Excluded Persons and licensee duties.

Strong November

Atlantic City casinos won more than $236.8 million from gamblers in November, a year-over-year increase of 5.7 percent, according to state regulatory data.

Year-to-date, the city’s nine casinos have reported nearly $2.7 billion in revenue from in-person gambling, based on data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Atlantic City’s nine casinos are 3.6 percent ahead of last year’s pace through November.

Total gaming revenue, which is the sum of in-person, online and sports betting revenue, reported by Atlantic City casinos exceeded $636 million in November, which was a nearly $80 million (14.2 percent) increase over the same month last year.

Year-to-date, statewide total gaming revenue is $6.4 billion, a year-over-year increase of 10.4 percent. Online casinos have generated over $2.6 billion of revenue in 2025, resulting in more than $455 million in taxes for the state.