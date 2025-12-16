Inside Gaming: Summerlin casino lands new sportsbook partner

Caesars Entertainment is bringing its sportsbook brand to Summerlin through a new partnership with Rampart Casino, expected to open in early 2026. (Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)

The new Caesars Sportsbook at Rampart will open in early 2026, pending Nevada Gaming Commission approval, according to an announcement. When it opens, it will mark Caesars’ first physical sportsbook in the Summerlin area.

“We are excited to partner with the outstanding team at Rampart Casino to bring the Caesars Sportsbook experience to this marquee property and Summerlin residents for the first time,” said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital. “We know there is pent-up demand in the Summerlin community for the quality and depth of our sports betting product, and Rampart is the perfect partner to reach the sports fans in this area.”

Caesars Sportsbook will replace Rampart’s existing sportsbook, located on the casino floor. Plans for the space include a new video wall, a 360-degree LED display at the sportsbook bar and 20 self-service betting kiosks placed inside the sportsbook and throughout the casino. Caesars said the retail sportsbook will mirror the betting markets available on its mobile app, including live in-play wagering, same game parlays, player props and futures.

For Summerlin-area bettors, the most notable change may be operational rather than aesthetic. The location will allow in-person registration for the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Bettors will also be able to make mobile cash deposits and withdrawals on-site, reducing the need to visit Strip or downtown properties to complete those transactions.

“As part of the exciting investments and upgrades we’ve made across the property, we underwent an extensive process to select the right sports betting partner to bring a best-in-class product and technology, brand and service to the property,” said Michelle McHugh, vice president and general manager at Rampart.

Caesars noted that its Universal Digital Wallet, launched earlier this year, allows Nevada customers who travel to other states to access their Caesars Sportsbook funds across 24 jurisdictions where the app is live.

Atlantic City casino workers take anti-smoking effort to appeals court

An employee-led lawsuit seeking to close the smoking loophole in state law for Atlantic City casinos had its day in a New Jersey appellate court Monday.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed in April 2024 by Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), with financial backing from the United Auto Workers, which represents dozens of table games dealers, challenging New Jersey’s 2006 Smoke-Free Air Act. While the law bans indoor smoking in most workplaces, it allows Atlantic City casinos to designate up to 25 percent of their gaming floors for smoking.

The plaintiffs argue that the exemption violates the New Jersey Constitution by denying casino workers the same workplace protections afforded to nearly all other employees in the state.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in August 2024, ruling that the smoking exemption does not violate constitutional protections. In his decision, Judge Patrick Bartels found that casino smoking has long been permitted under state law, that employees are not compelled to work in casinos and that changes to the Smoke-Free Air Act fall within the authority of the Legislature rather than the courts.

CEASE and the UAW appealed that ruling, leading to Monday’s arguments before a three-judge panel in the Appellate Division. The panel’s review focuses on whether the lower court correctly applied constitutional standards, not on the broader policy debate over smoking in casinos.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks, according to local media reports.

Underdog cited

Arizona fantasy sports operator Underdog has received a notice of violation from the Arizona Department of Gaming and could have its license revoked for collaborating with Crypto.com on prediction markets.

The notice to Underdog says Crypto.com’s offering of event contracts in Arizona constitutes illegal sports betting.

Underdog has indicated it intends to appeal the notice.

The citation is the latest instance of state gaming regulators battling prediction markets across the country. In Nevada, U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon dissolved a preliminary injunction that enabled Crypto.com and KalshiEx LLC to operate prediction markets in the state while a determination of their legality is resolved in court. Kalshi intends to appeal Gordon’s ruling and has continued to offer sports prediction contracts in the state.