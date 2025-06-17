Inside Gaming: The Strat launches locals-only loyalty program, more news

Plus, Caesars Entertainment offers guests deals on entertainment and attractions this week.

Skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau, Sahara, Circus Circus and the STRAT as viewed from on the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strat hotel-casino is introducing a locals-only loyalty program designed to “recognize and reward Southern Nevada residents.”

Strat True Locals offers exclusive discounts on dining, entertainment, gaming and staycations, according to a news release. The new locals-only program gives eligible guests benefits Sunday through Thursday at The Strat and Atomic Golf, which is adjacent to the resort.

Nevada residents with a valid ID (or other approved proof of residency) can sign up for free at the casino.

Among the discounts, offers and promotions available to Strat True Locals members are:

— 20 percent off food and beverages at restaurants and bars, including Top of the World Steakhouse;

— 2-for-1 beer of the month and select spirits at casino bars;

— Complimentary admission to the Strat tower’s observation deck

— 50 percent off thrill rides

— 20 percent off cabana rentals at Swim & Social

— 50 percent off in-house residencies, including Rouge

— 25 percent off gold bookings at Atomic Golf

— 50 percent of hotel rates (must be booked directly)

— Free self-parking seven days a week

— $20 tickets to L.A. Comedy Club

The Strat is owned and operated by Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment, Inc, which also oversees the locals tavern PT brand, Arizona Charlie casinos and several other Nevada casinos in Pahrump and Laughlin.

New electronic signage coming to Strip casino

Caesars Palace is getting an updated electronic sign.

Clark County officials approved an application for Caesars to erect a 210-foot-tall freestanding sign near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. According to design plans, the four-sided electronic sign will “enhance the visual character of the property.”

The proposed sign is “consistent with” other electronic signs along Las Vegas Boulevard, including those at Horseshoe, Resorts World, Venetian/Palazzo and Treasure Island.

The 58-year-old Caesars Palace is the flagship casino resort of Reno-based Caesars Entertainment, which operates seven other properties on the Strip.

‘Show Week’ at Caesars’ Las Vegas resorts

The “Caesars $50 Show Week” offers guests a deal on entertainment and attractions from June 17 to June 23.

Seven Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas are participating in the week-long discount promotion, according to a news release.

Among the $50 offers available:

— Two tickets to Chippendales at Planet Hollywood

— Two tickets for the Eiffel Tower viewing deck at Paris

— Two tickets for the High Roller observation wheel and the Fly LINQ zipline in The LINQ Promenade

— Single tickets for most shows at Flamingo (Piff the Magic Dragon, RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!, Wayne Newton, X Burlesque), Harrah’s (Colin Cloud, Donny Osmond, Menopause The Musical, MJ Live, X Country), Horseshoe (Battlebots, Paranormal, Potted Potter, X Rocks)and The LINQ (DiscoShow, Mat Franco).

The $50 ticket offer is all-inclusive with no additional fees outside of applicable city, state or venue tax.

IGT-Boyd contract extension

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. has signed a three-year contract extension of its sports-betting technology with International Game Technology.

Under terms of the agreement, IGT’s award-winning PlaySports platform will continue powering Boyd Gaming’s retail and mobile sports betting offering in Nevada through August 2028. The new agreement builds on IGT and Boyd Gaming’s long-standing sports betting technology partnership that started in 2018.

In addition to using the IGT PlaySports platform, Boyd will continue to offer IGT’s PlaySports kiosks at its 10 retail betting locations across Nevada.

IGT PlaySports technology also powers retail sportsbooks at Boyd Gaming-owned casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.