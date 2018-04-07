Las Vegas visitors voice anger over resort, parking charges

After a Feb. 25 column about fees and rising parking charges, particularly at Strip resorts, readers spoke up about how greedy resorts are discouraging loyal customers from coming to Las Vegas.

A reader of this column shared some wisdom he received from his stockbroker.

“Bulls and bears will both make money,” the reader said in an email, “but pigs will get slaughtered.”

That was in reference to resort fees: those insidious additional daily charges hotels tack onto a bill that, in some cases, can double the cost of a stay.

After a Feb. 25 column about those fees and rising parking charges, particularly at Strip resorts, readers flooded my email box with comments about how greedy resorts are discouraging loyal customers from coming to Las Vegas.

It was a nonstop barrage of disparaging remarks about where resorts can stick their resort fees.

Nearly a year ago, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, was joined by the attorneys general of 46 states to file an action against Marriott as part of an investigation into resort fees, according to court records.

The Federal Trade Commission has determined that fees are “unfair and deceptive” but hasn’t done anything about them.

While the fees infuriate guests, they’re at least helping Clark County’s tax base. Unlike some other jurisdictions, hotel room taxes here are collected on the price of the room plus the fees, according to county financial experts. But the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority doesn’t calculate the fees when they determine average daily room rates, which are used to help forecast tax revenue.

There’s a growing following on the @killresortfees Twitter feed, which included this tweet last week: “Most Vegas regulars will not return to Vegas since the resort fees kicked in … we’re all waiting for Vegas to end this scam before returning.”

The emails I received came from all over the country.

“I have vacationed in Las Vegas twice a year since 2010 and have enjoyed all that Vegas has to offer,” Matt wrote in an email. “But now with the increase in resort fees, I will look for a new destination.”

“I remember when Las Vegas was affordable and fun for everyone,” Jennifer wrote in an email. “Now, customers are expected to pay ridiculously inflated prices for pretty much everything (even when it is mediocre), and are nickeled-and-dimed for everything else. Customers do not like the feeling of being ripped off and unappreciated — and the word spreads.”

“I used to come to LV four times a year,” Gene wrote. “Now it’s once every two years or less due to the resort fees and parking fees. You pay the resort fees even if you do not use any of their extras like a pool or phone. It’s a huge rip-off! I will spend my fun money elsewhere.”

I can’t go quite as far as some critics who say they long for the days when the mob ran Las Vegas casinos instead of corporations. Resort fees are bad, but not as bad as the prospect of being driven out to the desert by thugs who force you to dig your own grave. But, unfortunately, that’s the mindset some of our visitors have toward the current system.

Last month, the tolerance to resort parking fees apparently motivated the Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas to charge a flat $5 to park at its parking garages. Operators still allow Nevada residents to park for free with a driver’s license scan. That’s something MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment did for a while before deciding to charge everybody to park.

Will resorts change course when they see the damage imposed by resort and parking fees? Will legislators step in to force full disclosure of fees and would that help? Will loyal visitors continue to stay away as long as the fees are in place?

The public is awaiting answers. and the problem isn’t going away soon.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.