87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Inside Gaming

Losing National Finals Rodeo would be big blow to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2020 - 1:29 am
 

When it comes to the production of special events in Las Vegas, nothing has been more important to the city than the National Finals Rodeo.

Last week, it became clear that NFR could go the way of the 2020 NFL Draft, the NBA Summer League and Life Is Beautiful — that is, removed from the city’s special events calendar.

Las Vegas resort executives famously wrestled “the Super Bowl of rodeo” away from Oklahoma City in 1985, and the event had its first of scores of sold-out performances at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1987. It’s been a hot ticket ever since.

Las Vegas Events annually projects 17,000 people in attendance at every performance, or 170,000 total. The event has an economic impact of an estimated $200 million every year.

Under the guidance of Las Vegas Events, a private nonprofit specializing in developing signature events designed to draw visitors to the city, the rodeo has grown to become a template for how to turn a singular event into a multifaceted festival that draws thousands of fans, many of whom can’t even get a ticket to the competition.

“The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association remains committed to hosting the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo,” a press release from the rodeo’s sponsoring organization issued last week states. “There is no question – the 2020 Pro Rodeo world champions will be crowned.”

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based association said it will announce by Sept. 30 how that will happen. The association listed its options: conduct the rodeo, currently scheduled for Dec. 3-12, with a limited number of fans in the stands in Las Vegas; stage the rodeo without fans; conduct the rodeo one time only in some other city that would not only allow fans but could also guarantee that the other peripheral events surrounding the rodeo could also be staged.

That’s a tall order because thanks in part to Las Vegas Events, NFR also includes an association convention, a Pro Rodeo Fan Zone experience, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Gala, a PRCA awards banquet and a gift show experience that in Las Vegas is known as “Cowboy Christmas.”

The association also wants local nightlife with NFR after-parties and other ancillary entertainment.

The rodeo has been a bonanza for the city’s resort community, which hosts its own rodeo watch parties and features special western promotions at a time once reserved for big once-a-year maintenance projects and deep-cleaning.

It isn’t unusual that dozens of 10-gallon hats show up at the casino table games when the rodeo is in town, a revenue bonus.

There aren’t many places that can step up with the facilities necessary to pull off that kind of an event, which is why year after year, Las Vegas has been the home of NFR. And the cowboys love it.

While the PRCA announcement came out last week, Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson said contact was made with the association more than two months ago as it became apparent that COVID-19 restrictions were going to cause long-term problems.

The biggest problem was insurmountable.

The gate receipts generated by the 10 rodeo performances are what provide the $10 million in prize money and $3 million to pay the stock contractor.

The rodeo has been able to count on a sold-out arena for every performance. Christenson estimated that without fans buying tickets, Las Vegas Events would be staring at a $15 million shortfall.

“It didn’t seem prudent for us to stand in the way of their ability to find as much as they can in terms of prize money wherever they could,” Christenson said.

He said he contacted Michael Gaughan, owner of the South Point, about the possibility of staging some kind of nonticketed event for competition in the property’s equestrian arena, but the economics still didn’t make sense.

Christenson, who was looking forward to overseeing his 35th NFR event this year, said he feels for the rodeo cowboys who have lost virtually all their earnings this year because of the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve always been about what’s best for rodeo, the contestants and the stock contractors,” he said.

Where will the rodeo land? Christenson said he hasn’t heard of any viable options yet. Right now, Nevada is limited to just 50 people getting together for any large event, but some states are allowing larger crowds to gather if they practice social distancing.

The full house of rodeo fans is what makes NFR a success.

“It’s pretty healthy for everyone … unless there’s a pandemic,” Christenson said. “Then, it’s not good for anybody.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
2
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
3
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
4
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
5
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Renter under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas
Veronica Markowsky is under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas, and she is nervous about property values being affected by the pandemic. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Strip property layoffs continue - VIDEO
Layoffs across the Las Vegas Strip’s properties continue, and a restaurant on the Strip is re-closing.
MSG Sphere construction update - Video
The list of work still to be done on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian is outlined as a 2023 completion is set as a goal. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group tells Congress hotel owners face foreclosure wave - VIDEO
Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures without commercial debt relief, according to a letter from the industry to Congress. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels pitch promotions to midweek travelers - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel-casinos are offering midweek promotions to attract customers during off-peak travel times. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Labor unions launch campaign to save jobs and win the 'Right to Return' - Video
Labor unions are launching a campaign to save jobs and win the “Right to Return” for hospitality, convention and trade shows, airport, entertainment and hospital workers throughout Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge rejects lawsuit over closing of Clark County bars - VIDEO
A Clark County district court judge rebuffed a lawsuit seeking to undo the state-ordered closure of bars and taverns in the county to fight COVID-19.
Boulder Station workers leave Culinary union - VIDEO
Employees at Station Casinos' Boulder Station property have decided to leave Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More