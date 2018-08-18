Inside Gaming

MGM Springfield opens Friday in Massachusetts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 10:07 am
 

To New Englanders, Friday’s opening of MGM Springfield in Massachusetts is huge.

Newspaper accounts have raved about how big the place is.

But by Las Vegas standards, MGM Springfield has a feel closer to a neighborhood casino than a Bellagio.

Massachusetts’ entry into the casino-resort era with the first of two entries from Las Vegas-based companies will be marked by an employee parade led by the Budweiser Clydesdales past a 600-pound MGM lion at the entrance.

The 125,000-square-foot casino — that’s about the size of the Aliante casino — will have 120 table games and 2,550 slot machines, a poker room and a high-limit VIP area.

The six-story hotel has 250 rooms, which will go for $219 a night. The hotel motif is an homage to Springfield’s industrial roots with Edison bulb fixtures and factory-style paned glass. Look around and you’ll see depictions of Indian motorcycles which were once manufactured in Springfield.

And let’s get this out right from the top because it seems this is what people around here care about most: Parking will be free at the new MGM Springfield, and the company is encouraging visitors to downtown Springfield to use its seven-story, 3,400-space parking garage when they shop or have dinner in the neighborhood.

The company is hoping to draw customers from Hartford, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Providence, Rhode Island — all within 150 miles — and Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s plush Encore Boston Harbor opens in the middle of next year.

The $960 million casino is expected to compete immediately with two big tribal casinos in Connecticut: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, some 75 miles away.

Massachusetts only approved commercial casino gambling in 2011. The first slot machine parlor opened by Penn National at Plainridge Park harness racing track in 2015.

MGM Springfield will have a small bowling center with 10 lanes, and there is a Topgolf Swing Suite. A seven-screen Regal Cinema movie theater complex is a part of the 2 million-square-foot campus.

Western Massachusetts’ four-seasons climate will give MGM Springfield the opportunity to produce a variety of events in outdoor areas around the casino.

The 131-year-old deconsecrated First Spiritual Church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was moved to the casino campus from its original location in the city as part of the city’s casino development project.

An open-air plaza near the church and the casino will become an entertainment hub that will feature food carts, live music, car shows, outdoor games, strolling entertainers, yoga-and-beer nights, a pop-up art gallery, a sports bar, and a bench designed by Danish artist Jeppe Hein that is an interactive work of art.

There’s a Labor Day cornhole tournament scheduled; a weekly farmer’s market is planned; in the winter months, the area will be converted to an ice-skating rink.

As for entertainment, Springfield’s biggest venue is right across the street from MGM, and the company is collaborating to bring events there.

Upcoming shows at the 8,000-seat MassMutual Center include “The Comedy Get Down” with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez; country star Aaron Lewis, who hails from western Massachusetts; “A Symphonic Celebration of Prince”; and resident Las Vegas performer Stevie Wonder.

MGM’s experience with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena will have a minor-league cousin at Springfield as the MassMutual Center is the home of the Springfield Thunderbirds, an American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

After-concert eats and drinks are in the casino with The Chandler Steakhouse, Michael Mina’s Cal Mare, South End Market, Tap Sports Bar and the ubiquitous casino staple Starbucks.

A free electric bus service will deliver customers to MGM and other Springfield tourism hot spots, including the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, from several Springfield hotels.

Alcoholic beverage service is a little different from Las Vegas casinos. State policy dictates that the casino is allowed to provide alcohol until 4 a.m., but it will be served in different cups after 2 a.m. and is to be sold only to those participating in gaming. Other restaurants and bars in the casino will close at 2 a.m.

And one more big difference from Las Vegas: State law prohibits smoking in the casino.

And, per MGM sustainability policy, plastic straws only by request.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Inside Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Inside Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like