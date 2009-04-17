Mikulich joins IGT

Former Treasure Island President Tom Mikulich, who left the Strip casino last month after new owner Phil Ruffin took over, has joined slot machine giant International Game Technology.

Mikulich, who once oversaw casino operations at The Mirage, was named IGT’s vice president of MegaJackpots.

"His knowledge of our industry from a casino operator’s perspective will be key in helping us drive growth of our own ‘wide area casino’ of recurring revenue slot machines," IGT Executive Vice President Product Strategy Rich Schneider said in a statement.

IGT also named former Goldman Sachs executive Craig Billings to oversee investor relations.

Billings is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.