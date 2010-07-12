South Point opens casino expansion, adds a Steak ‘n Shake

The first phase of the South Point’s 55,000-square foot casino expansion opens this week with 400 slot machines, a newly designed race book, a larger poker room and new entertainment area.

South Point owner Michael Gaughan said the expansion gives the casino on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard one of largest gaming floors in the country.

“The space will enable us to open more of the slot floor to foot traffic,” Gaughan said. “I think people will feel more comfortable in the whole casino with the opening of this new area.”

The privately-held South Point did note reveal the expansion’s cost.

The second phase of the expansion, opening later this year, will feature an outlet of Steak ‘n Shake, a Midwest culinary staple. Steak ‘n Shake is sort of a Midwest version of West Coast favorite In ‘n Out Burger.

A Japanese sushi-teppanyaki restaurant is also planned.

The multi-function entertainment area is named the Grandview Lounge.

The newly designed race book will open with 175 seats, all with interactive player terminals enabling wagering from the seats. The new poker room will have 22 tables and three daily tournaments.