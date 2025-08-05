Summer deals, perks for Las Vegas locals at Strip’s newest megaresort

Fontainebleau rolls out new summer deals, and other gaming industry news.

Inside Gaming: Las Vegas gaming company gets green light to operate in this country

A megaresort on the Strip is rolling out summer deals exclusively for locals.

Fontainebleau is offering discounts and special perks for Nevada residents through the end of September. The luxury hotel-casino is promoting a range of exclusive offers, such as reduced room rates, dining discounts and complimentary entry to select venues.

The offerings include:

— Hotel room rates starting at $125 per night, plus taxes and fees, with a Fontainebleau Rewards membership.

— $200 daybed rentals at Oasis Pool, Monday through Thursday.

— Free entry to LIV Beach on Fridays and Saturday and to LIV Las Vegas nightclub on Sundays.

Other deals include buy one, get one free tickets for the Hall of Excellence attraction; 20 percent off the first treatment at NutriDrip IV Lounge and 20 percent off services at IGK Salon; and buy one, get one free Flecha Azul Mangoritas at Azul.

Nevada residents with a valid state driver’s license can receive three hours of free parking. Additionally, guests who dine, shop, or visit the Lapis Spa & Wellness can receive validated valet parking.

Casinos throughout the Las Vegas Valley have upped their offers this summer, particularly to locals, as tourism slumps. June marked the sixth consecutive month of a year-over-year decline in visitor volume to Las Vegas.

Caesars, IGT unveil new slot title in casinos, online

A new version of a popular slot title is making its way to casino floors and mobile betting apps.

Caesars Entertainment is the first operator to launch International Game Technology’s new “Kitty Glitter Grand” slot game, offering it both online and on casino floors.

The game is now available at Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

In Atlantic City, it is also live at Caesars and Harrah’s, with its Tropicana property expected to follow, pending regulatory approval.

This is the first time IGT has launched a slot title simultaneously across digital and land-based platforms in the United States, and Caesars currently holds exclusive rights to the new game.

Kitty Glitter Grand is an updated version of the long-running Kitty Glitter slot, which has been a staple on casino floors for more than 20 years. The new version includes enhanced visuals, a wheel bonus and random wilds during base gameplay.

Caesars plans to promote the launch with an invitation-only VIP event in August at Caesars Atlantic City. The company is also running a leaderboard promotion on its digital platforms and an omnichannel campaign in Atlantic City.

The game is available to players age 21 and older via Caesars’ mobile apps and desktop platforms, which are connected to the company’s Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Vegas travel recommendations

A Canadian personal finance publishing company is recommending that people planning a Las Vegas visit stay at locals casinos instead of the Strip.

Toronto-based Wise Publishing Inc., which publishes MoneyWise.com, told readers in a Saturday post that properties operated by Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming Corp. may be more appealing because they offer perks that Strip operators like Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International don’t offer.

“If you’re planning a Las Vegas vacation this year, don’t be surprised if the best bang for your buck isn’t on the Strip,” wrote the article’s author, Rudro Chakrabarti.

“Deep discounts are now common on Strip hotels midweek — some rates as low as $20 a night. Off-Strip casinos like Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, and Durango offer free parking, lower table minimums, crowd-free gaming floors — along with a heavy focus on food, value and local customer service,” he wrote.

Despite assertions from MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle that Strip resorts have cut room rates and are offering some of the lowest prices in years, Chakrabarti says the real bargains aren’t on the Strip.

“Vegas isn’t going anywhere, but where the action is has shifted,” he wrote. “While the Strip deals with a tourist slowdown, suburban casinos are booming on the backs of loyal locals and tax policy. And for budget-conscious travelers? That means this might be the perfect year to visit Las Vegas — just skip the Strip.”

Arizona sports betting

The Arizona Department of Gaming says sports bettors wagered $746 million in April in that state, the most recent month for which it has published results.

That represents a 13.7 percent increase over the same month in 2024.

There are 20 licensed sportsbook operators in Arizona.