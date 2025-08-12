This Las Vegas company is leaving Nasdaq, and other gaming news

The Las Vegas gaming equipment manufacturer’s Nasdaq shares have dropped more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

Casino equipment maker Light & Wonder will delist from the Nasdaq stock exchange later this year and trade exclusively on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Las Vegas-based company made the announcement during a corporate earnings call with investors on Wednesday.

Light & Wonder President and CEO Matt Wilson said the move, approved by the company’s board of directors on July 31, is scheduled to occur in November and is designed to drive shareholder value.

“I have confidence in our strategy as we continue to execute to our long-term blueprint, which will continue to drive quality of earnings and sustainable value both operationally and financially,” Wilson said in a news release.

Light & Wonder shares on Nasdaq have fallen by more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year, but since going public on the Australian market in 2023, its stock has increased by as much as 28 percent.

Previously known as Scientific Games, Light & Wonder has operations in Australia, and Wilson received a degree there from the University of Wollongong.

‘Check Your Bet’

Arizona casino regulators have launched a public education campaign in the state aimed at protecting consumers and promoting public awareness about unregulated gambling.

The effort, by the state’s Department of Gaming, is kicking off with a series of public service announcements in English and Spanish in collaboration with the Arizona Media Association on radio, television, print and digital formats.

The state also has launched its “Check Your Bet” webpage describing how the public can identify legitimate gaming operators in Arizona, emphasizing consumer protection.

The site also promotes the state’s 1-800-NEXT STEP helpline connecting individuals to confidential 24/7 support for problem gambling.

Smoking ban sought

Anti-smoking proponents are urging New Jersey’s lame duck governor to push for a casino smoking ban before the end of his current term.

Casino Employees Against Smoking’s (Harmful) Effects, or C.E.A.S.E., is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to prioritize clean air in Atlantic City’s nine casinos during his final months in Trenton.

Murphy, a two-term Democrat, is leaving office in January.

Legislation to close the “casino loophole” in New Jersey’s indoor smoke-free laws has been introduced in both chambers of the State Legislature. Despite having more than two-thirds of state lawmakers as sponsors or co-sponsors, the bills have failed to move beyond committee.

C.E.A.S.E. is capitalizing on Murphy’s efforts to move the state toward 100 percent clean energy in the next decade by lumping in the casino smoking ban.

Pete Naccarelli, a table games dealer at Borgata casino and co-founder of C.E.A.S.E., said that polls have shown there is overwhelming support for both clean energy and smoke-free casinos.

He also said that Murphy has the opportunity in his final months in office “to prove himself a champion of his constituents’ health and environment by pursuing clean air and clean energy.”

“This is a chance for Governor Murphy to decide what his legacy will be for years to come,” Naccarelli said. “Will his administration be one that supported New Jersey workers?”