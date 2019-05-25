78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Insider

Nevada’s real estate industry blamed wrong enemy when bubble burst

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2019 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2019 - 6:58 pm

Las Vegas’ economy is on strong footing today, but in early 2015 it was still climbing out from the dark days of the recession.

The valley was still flooded with underwater houses, Nevada had one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country, homebuilders’ sales in Las Vegas remained a fraction of their bloated, bubble-era peak, and squatters were taking over vacant homes across the valley.

Nevada’s real estate industry, ignoring its wobbly legs, blamed the plunge in new-home sales on a different enemy: construction defect litigation. And Republicans controlling the state Legislature at the time were more than happy to help.

State lawmakers approved a bill in 2015 — a decade after Las Vegas’ wild building spree — that raised barriers to pursuing lawsuits alleging shoddy construction. A measure now working its way through the Democratic-controlled Legislature would wipe out or change provisions of that law.

Backed by attorneys, Assembly Bill 421 would make it easier for homeowners to pursue construction defect claims — and potential lawsuits — against builders, contractors and others who worked on their homes.

Amid the back-and-forth, here’s a look at the 2015 law now in Democrats’ crosshairs, and its supporters arguments at the time.

The measure, Assembly Bill 125, was introduced in February 2015 and signed into law a few weeks later. It changed the definition of a constructional defect by stripping out “in violation of local codes or ordinances,” and required homeowners to report defects “in specific detail” with “exact” locations.

It barred homeowners from sending construction defect notices to builders unless they had submitted a claim under their homeowner’s warranty and the insurer had denied it. And the bill slashed the time limit on pursuing a construction defect case from up to 10 years after the work was finished, to six years.

In letters to lawmakers, supporters said construction defect lawsuits were vastly more common in Nevada than in other states, were a big money maker for lawyers, and pushed up builders’ and contractors’ insurance and legal costs.

They also pointed to Las Vegas’ HOA scandal, a conspiracy with dozens of defendants who set out to take over homeowners association boards last decade and defraud them through construction defect litigation and repair work.

Plus, they argued that construction defect cases were strangling the housing market.

“We take great pride in crafting homes that will bring years of enjoyment and memories to homebuyers,” Bill Miles, president of the group then known as the Builders Alliance of Western Nevada, said in a letter. “But it’s getting harder and harder for people achieve (sic) that dream in Nevada. Why? Because serious abuse of our state’s law on construction defects has practically halted new home starts.”

Brad Spires, legislative chair at Nevada Association of Realtors, wrote that AB125 “could remove one of the biggest blocks keeping the housing industry from reaching its growth potential.”

The Nevada Home Builders Association said the bill was “an essential opportunity” to “revitalize the still-sluggish housing industry” and “create jobs.” Between 2006 and 2012, construction defect lawsuits soared by 355 percent as new-home development dropped by 86 percent, the group said.

“These figures give Nevada the dubious distinction of having the worst construction defect environment in the country,” association co-chairs Jesse Haw and Rob McGibney wrote in the letter.

But those arguments ignored the reality of Southern Nevada’s boom and bust.

Fueled by easy money for buyers and builders, construction went into hyperdrive in the mid-2000s. But when the bubble burst, Las Vegas’ real estate market was perhaps the hardest-hit in the country as job losses soared, foreclosures swept through the valley and numerous projects were abandoned.

The resale market was flooded with low-priced homes – many of them probably not too old – giving buyers little incentive to purchase a pricier new one from a builder. Even if they wanted a newly built house, getting a mortgage would have been difficult, if not impossible, for many buyers, given all the short sales, foreclosures and bankruptcies that locals went through.

There’s no reason to believe the real estate industry is somehow immune to frivolous construction defect lawsuits or other ridiculous litigation. All industries are prone to senseless, costly lawsuits.

But builders’ sales evaporated because the market crashed face-first in the pavement.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Las Vegas home prices soaring, but still below bubble years
By / RJ

The peak boom-era median sales price of previously owned single-family homes was $315,000. Adjusting for inflation, the market has much more than a $15,000 gap from the previous high. In today’s dollars, the peak resale price was around $390,000.