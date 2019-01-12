Steve Wynn bought the most expensive home in Las Vegas in 2018

A month after he resigned from his casino company, billionaire Steve Wynn bought a suburban mansion for $13 million — the most expensive home sale of 2018 in Las Vegas.

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas, seen above, sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

The fire-damaged townhouse at 4078 Gold Coast Drive in Las Vegas, seen above Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, sold for $15,000 in June 2018. Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A few months after that, investors bought a charred townhouse on the east side of town for just $15,000 — the cheapest sale of the year.

Thousands of homes trade hands every month in Southern Nevada. Here were the two extreme ends of the resale market last year, as reported by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

1717 Enclave Court

Like other luxury houses in Las Vegas, this six-bedroom, 12,945-square-foot mansion is packed with pricey amenities.

It features “grandiose pillars and fountains,” an “extensive collection of classical and modern art,” a cherry-wood library, a wine cellar, a home theater, a billiards room and more, a listing says.

The house, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, sits on a street that is lined with mega-mansions and, according to some brokers, is known as “billionaire’s row.”

Property records show that Wynn bought the home through a limited liability company. The sale closed March 13.

The casino developer had stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. on Feb. 6 amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Wynn lived in a Wynn Las Vegas villa for more than a decade, the Review-Journal reported. In late April — more than a month after he bought his new house — a company executive told Massachusetts regulators that Wynn had moved out of the villa.

Efforts to reach Wynn for comment through his lawyers were unsuccessful.

Queensridge Realty owner Dino Satallante, former listing broker for 1717 Enclave, said the sellers gutted the house and put in more than $20 million of renovations.

The home was given the “highest level of finishes you could possible imagine,” he said.

Wynn isn’t the first member of his family to own it. Property records show that his brother Kenny Wynn and Kenny’s wife, Dale, sold the house in 2009 — after the economy crashed — for around $5.7 million.

4078 Gold Coast Drive

More than a year ago, across town from Steve Wynn’s new digs, this two-level townhouse went up in flames.

The Clark County Fire Department received reports of a fire at the home on Oct. 6, 2017. Multiple units in the building were burning, the Review-Journal reported. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Last May, 4078 Gold Coast was listed for $15,000, according to Redfin. Investor group Prime Equity Solutions paid the price tag.

The sale closed June 1, property records show.

Prime Equity co-owner Kyle Fujimoto said this week that the 1,260-square-foot townhouse was torched. The roof was basically see-through, and the heating and air-conditioning unit “looked like it was hanging by a thread.”

His group figured they could make some money if they rebuilt the home and then sold it. They had the debris and asbestos cleaned out, but reconstruction efforts proved difficult.

Still, they sold the place for $66,000. The sale closed Nov. 1.

The townhouse has not been rebuilt.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.