97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Business owner wants to create aerospace industry hub in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2019 - 5:08 pm

Doug Silva has big plans for Nevada.

“We want Nevada to be a hub for the aerospace industry,” Silva, president and owner of Aerospace Machine and Supply, told the Review-Journal.

In his 10,000-square-foot North Las Vegas facility, around 25 full-time employees produce hinges for military and commercial airplanes.

“If you’ve ever flown on a U.S. aircraft, I can guarantee that it has a part that was made or produced here,” at least in part, he said.

Silva plans to expand his North Las Vegas facility to make room for other parts of his operation now located in California, or create another company that could offer similar service to other companies.

At Thursday’s Governor’s Office of Economic Development meeting, Aerospace Machine and Supply was approved for about $307,125 in tax abatements for Silva to expand his North Las Vegas facility to 16,000 square feet.

The company is slated to provide more than $4 million in new tax revenue over the next 10 years and plans to hire 10 employees within the next year at an average hourly wage of $22.80.

In other action Thursday, the Economic Development Office approved more than $13 million in tax abatements for other Nevada companies in return for more than $228 million in total tax revenue over 10 years. Of that, more than $10.5 million was awarded to companies in Southern Nevada:

Haas Automation Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $10.5 million.

Anticipated capital investment: $327.4 million.

Tool builder Haas Automation plans to build a new 2.34 million-square-foot facility in West Henderson to complement operations in Oxnard, California. The company plans to hire 500 employees within the first two years of operations at an average hourly wage of $24.

VadaTech Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $923,566

Anticipated capital investment: $11.6 million.

VadaTech, a manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, plans to expand its operations in Henderson. It is looking to buy a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its current headquarters. The company plans to hire 25 new employees within two years with an average hourly wage of $25.76.

Geotab USA Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $401,803

Anticipated capital investment: $1.2 million.

Geotab specializes in fleet management software and GPS vehicle tracking devices. It plans to expand its existing Southern Nevada operations from 36,000 square feet to up to 90,000 square feet within months, and plans to hire 189 employees within two years at an average hourly wage of 25.90.

GreenBroz Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $223,393

Anticipated capital investment: $1.7 million.

GreenBroz is an agricultural equipment developer and manufacturing company. It plans to open a 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas and plans to hire 50 employees within the first two years of operations at an average hourly wage of $25.62.

“These five companies represent over 1800 diverse, high-paying jobs for Southern Nevadans. The economic impact of these manufacturing and technology jobs cannot be overstated and our economic development and business communities are here to support their success for years to come,” said Jared Smith, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, which assisted some companies with their applications for tax abatements.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @Nicole0Raz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
THE LATEST
In this Friday June 21, 2019 photo, the sun peaks past almonds growing on the branches of an al ...
India tariffs threaten almond industry in California
By Samantha Maldonado The Associated Press

The Almond Board of California estimates the industry generates about 104,000 jobs in California, and the effect of the tariffs might ripple outward.

David Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, talks about the new name and logo of Las V ...
Howard Hughes Corp. may be up for sale
By / RJ

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, said Thursday its board of directors is weighing a potential sale of the company.

A Dec. 7, 2015, file photo shows the second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly ...
New software glitch in 737 Max likely to cause more delays
By David Koenig The Associated Press

A new software problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that could push the plane’s nose down automatically, and fixing the flaw is almost certain to further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes.