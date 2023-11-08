Caesars, Culinary avoid Strip strike with tentative agreement

The company’s roughly 10,000 union members will not walk off the job six days before the market hosts its inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ted Pappageorge, center, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, speaks during a caucus with the negotiating committee at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Culinary union members are arrested as they block traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said that 75 members were prepared to be arrested for “civil disobedience” as they fight for a new contract. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer and former president for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, is arrested alongside union members during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The union said that 75 members were prepared to be arrested for “civil disobedience” as they fight for a new contract. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jimmy Tyner, left, and Faye Warrick, right, join thousands of culinary union members as they protest for a new contract during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226, comprised mostly of hotel workers, is negotiating a new contract with three major casino companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hospitality workers in Culinary Local 226 have reached a tentative contract agreement at nine Las Vegas properties operated by Caesars Entertainment, union officials said on Wednesday, averting a strike of the company’s roughly 10,000 union members just before the area hosts the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

BREAKING: After 20-straight hours of negotiations, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@CaesarsEnt for approx 10,000 hospitality workers at 9 Vegas properties. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/7aNh6yRdZs — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 8, 2023

The union and Caesars reached a tentative agreement on the five-year contract before the strike deadline of 5 a.m. Friday. Caesars operates nine union-affiliated properties on the Strip.

The deal comes after about seven months of negotiations. Contracts were set to expire on June 1, but were extended to deal with the complexity of the contracts, both operators and the union previously said. But extensions ended in September and the union began to publicly call on companies to agree to a contract while taking steps toward a strike.

Top union negotiators said they were pushing for “the largest wage increases ever negotiated” in the union’s history in the new contract. They also negotiated over improvements in workload reduction, on-the-job safety, strengthening protections from job-replacing technology and extended recall rights.

An agreement avoids workers walking off their jobs at Caesars’ properties right before the Grand Prix, running Nov. 16-18 and projected to bring more than 100,000 visitors to the market.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.