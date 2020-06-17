Caesars, Eldorado merger won’t close in June after all

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s going to take a little longer than expected before Eldorado Resorts Inc. can close its $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

According to Indiana state’s website, gaming regulators aren’t set to consider the proposed merger until their July 10 meeting. Eldorado and Caesars have long said they had hoped to close the deal by the end of June.

According to the website, more details on the meeting — including its timing and how the public can access the meeting — will be posted later.

It’s been almost one year since the Eldorado-Caesars merger was first announced. Two other states — Nevada and New Jersey — and the Federal Trade Commission will also have to sign off on the deal. Some have said the two states are waiting for the FTC to make a move before taking action.

Eldorado shares were up 9 percent Wednesday morning to $44.45. Caesars shares were up 2.9 percent to $12.41.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.