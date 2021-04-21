Caesars Entertainment pouring $400M into Atlantic City properties

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is investing $400 million in its three Atlantic City properties by 2023 to bolster the city’s position as a Las Vegas-style destination.

Caesars Atlantic City. (Inform)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into its three Atlantic City properties in an effort to bolster the city’s position as a Las Vegas-style destination and revitalize the city’s boardwalk.

The $400 million investment will be phased over the next three years and will go toward remodeling room towers, fresh interior designs, gaming floor enhancements, new dining concepts and more, according to a Wednesday news release. The first project, a $170 million guestroom and suite renovation project at Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Atlantic City, is set to begin this summer.

“These exciting plans … will revitalize Caesars’ brand of hospitality, and will continue to position Harrah’s, Tropicana, and Caesars Atlantic City as leading resorts in the market,” Caesars President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano said in the release. “We remain bullish on Atlantic City, and this commitment will further position us for long-term growth and success.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his administration has teamed up with corporate, community and government partners to reestablish Atlantic City as “a premier tourist destination” in the state.

Caesars’ investment “supports our focus on growing the economy, continuing to support Atlantic City, and creating jobs in our state,” Murphy said in the release.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. added that he believes 2021 “marks a new era” for the city.

“We appreciate Caesars’ dedication to the market as the largest employer in Atlantic County,” he said in the release. “Their three-year reinvestment plan doubles down on this commitment, which will undoubtedly reinvigorate Atlantic City.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

