California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas

A California-based takeout pizza chain is looking to expand rapidly in Las Vegas over the next year and have a presence in all parts of the valley.

Pizza Guys is set to open a second takeaway pizza location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in February and plans to have at least four or five locations in the valley by the end of 2024, said Gabriel Jordan, co-owner of the Las Vegas Pizza Guys.

After the second Pizza Guys opens near the intersection of Warm Springs and Cimarron roads, there are plans to add locations in downtown Las Vegas and Henderson, he said.

“That’s where we want to be, in the northwest, southwest, downtown and Henderson,” Jordan said. “We want to cover the city.”

The Pizza Guys set to open in February will be about 1,600 square feet, roughly the same size as the current location in northwest Las Vegas, since these locations operate as takeout only and don’t need space for in-person dining, he said.

The first Pizza Guys in Las Vegas opened in 2020 on Tenaya Way near Alexander Road through a franchise model. However, ownership of that franchise changed hands in November, when Jordan and his wife, Kellie, took it over along with Jim and Tina Lovinggood.

The Jordans and the Lovinggoods relocated to Las Vegas from Southern California over the last three years and were familiar with the Pizza Guys brand, since there are over 80 locations in California, Jordan said. He said Pizza Guys’ expansion in Las Vegas can succeed since the brand has unique offerings, such as beef taco and curry chicken delight pies.

Neither couple had extensive experience in the restaurant industry prior to buying the franchise. Gabriel Jordan held an executive sales position, and his wife worked in special education. The Lovinggoods also held corporate positions. But both couples decided they wanted a change of pace and got into business with the Pizza Guys, Jordan said.

“We wanted something of our own,” he said.

Further expansion could be on the table after 2024, but it depends on how operations go over the next year, Jordan said.

“Everything is coming up quick, but we’re not letting up,” he said.

