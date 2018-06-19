California firm buys 4 Henderson office buildings for $28M

Buchanan Street Partners acquired the buildings at 2300, 2310, 2340 and 2350 Corporate Circle, near Green Valley Parkway and the 215 Beltway, for $27.8 million, brokerage firm Cushman Wakefield announced Monday.

Buchanan Street Partners bought four office buildings in Henderson, including 2350 Corporate Circle, seen above, for almost $28 million. (Cushman & Wakefield)

A Southern California real estate firm picked up four office buildings in Henderson for nearly $28 million.

Cushman represented the seller, American Nevada Co.

The properties, in Green Valley Corporate Center, span more than 158,300 square feet combined and are nearly 65 percent leased overall, Cushman said.

Newport Beach-based Buchanan Street, led by CEO Robert Brunswick, was founded in 1999 and focuses on “value-investing” in commercial and multifamily real estate, according to its website.

In its own announcement of the purchase, dated June 14 and provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, Buchanan Street said it “plans to infuse new capital into the buildings’ common areas and restrooms and provide funds for leasing costs.”

