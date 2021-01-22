California warehouse developer plans project in southwest Las Vegas

CapRock Partners announced Friday it intends to develop a three-building, 230,000-square-foot industrial park on a roughly 13-acre plot in the southwest valley.

Developer CapRock Partners plans to build a 230,000-square-foot industrial park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, a rendering of which is seen here. (Idea Hall)

Developer CapRock Partners plans to build a 230,000-square-foot industrial park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, a rendering of which is seen here. (Idea Hall)

A Southern California warehouse developer has unveiled plans for a new project in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

CapRock Partners announced Friday it intends to develop a three-building, 230,000-square-foot industrial park on a roughly 13-acre plot near the corner of Spanish Ridge Avenue and Riley Street, just east of the 215 Beltway.

The Newport Beach, California-based firm expects to break ground in early summer and finish by early spring 2022.

CapRock President Jon Pharris said in a news release that after a “short pause” sparked by the coronavirus outbreak last spring, there is “robust tenant demand” for industrial space in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.