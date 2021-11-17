67°F
Canadian packaging firm expanding to North Las Vegas, creating 120 jobs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to open its second U.S.-based manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas next year.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company manufactures sustainable packaging such as takeout food containers and utensils that are certified compostable and plant-based.

The manufacturer plans to hire more than 120 employees at its 114,000-square-foot facility, located at 5445 E. North Belt Road, while investing $30 million in its first three years. It expects to begin operations at the facility late spring 2022.

The company’s first plant is located in Early Branch, South Carolina.

CEO and founder Douglas Horne said in a new release that support from the city of North Las Vegas and state officials helped the firm secure a location.

“We look forward to serving our growing customer base in the Western U.S. and rapidly expanding the production of our American-made, sustainable food packaging solutions,” he said.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said the addition of Evanesce in the city will help diversify Southern Nevada’s economy.

“Evanesce is another big win for North Las Vegas, landing a forward-thinking company that will create good jobs for our residents and continue to reshape and diversify the economy of Southern Nevada,” Lee said in a press release.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

