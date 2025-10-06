Cancer treatment center planned for Las Vegas Medical District

The flagship cancer treatment facility will offer employment opportunities and a number of services to patients.

In 13 years, the number of old buildings in Clark County will jump 109%. Here’s why it matters.

A flagship cancer treatment center is coming to the Las Vegas Medical District in 2026.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada announced plans Monday to open a flagship treatment center at the Molasky Corporate Center at 100 N. City Parkway. The center will occupy 15,000 square feet on the building’s first floor.

The facility is set to accept patients starting in April and will offer medical oncology, diagnostic PET and CT imaging, genetic counseling and access to its clinical research program, according to a news release from Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

The new center will also create employment opportunities across clinical, administrative and support roles.

“This new facility reflects our ongoing investment in patient-centered innovation and our belief that people heal best when care is both advanced and accessible,” said Dr. Rupesh J. Parikh, practice president and medical oncologist at Comprehensive, in a statement. “By expanding into the Las Vegas Medical District, we can connect more patients to cutting-edge treatments, state-of-the-art diagnostics and trailblazing clinical research without them having to travel far from their community.”

According to the news release, the new location will “strengthen ties” with nearby hospitals and the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. Additionally they plan to host rotating medical and nursing students from UNLV, as well as Nevada State University, Touro University and Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Currently, Comprehensive Cancer Centers operates 12 treatment centers across the valley.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.