Cantor Gaming enters the Chinese gambling market with the Cantor Club

Cantor Gaming has expanded to Tianjin, China, with the opening Monday of an 80,000-saquare-foot lottery club. The Las Vegas-based company said it supplied technology, systems and infrastructure for the Cantor Club.

Cantor Gaming's Cantor Club in Tianjin China offers gamblers a stylish high frequency lottery club. The club, which opened Monday, and features lottery games, mah jong parlors and lounges.

The 80,000-square-foot space in Tianjin, China, offers lottery games as well as several private dining rooms and mah jong parlors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cantor’s latest gaming venture is a partnership with Global Entertainment Investment & Management Co. Ltd. and the Tianjin Welfare Lottery club.

The Cantor Club offers its members lottery games as well as several private dining room, and mah jong parlors and lounges.

Cantor also offers an account-based system similar to the account wagering it offers customers at its race and sports books in Las Vegas.

Lee Amaitis, president and CEO of Cantor Gaming, said he was honored the company was selected to provide its technology for the state-of-the-art lottery club.

“Cantor Gaming prides itself on innovation and the highest standards of technology quality and excellence,” Amaitis said.

Cantor Gaming, which operates eight race and sports books and a poker room in Southern Nevada, is an affiliate of the New York-based financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald L.P.

The bookmaker also built and leased its technology to the race and sports book at The Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. In addition, Cantor Gaming supplies mobile gaming on a selection of high-end Celebrity Cruises.

