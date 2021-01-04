59°F
Capriotti’s acquires chicken wing chain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 12:46 pm
 
Haley Austin, right, and Nathan Cameron make sandwiches for customers while working at Capriott ...
Haley Austin, right, and Nathan Cameron make sandwiches for customers while working at Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop announced Monday it has struck a deal to purchase Wing Zone, a fast-casual chain that specializes in chicken wings.

Capriotti’s CEO Ashley Morris will also become the chief executive of Wing Zone. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition is a natural fit for both brands, as Capriotti’s and Wing Zone share many of the same internal values and organizational goals,” said Morris in a statement.

In an industry dominated by other competitors like Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, Wing Zone has 31 locations in the U.S. along with 36 international locations. Currently, Wing Zone does not have any restaurants in Nevada.

Collectively, the two brands brought in more than $100 million in sales for 2020. Capriotti’s is making a bet that Wing Zone’s “innovative delivery system” that caters to the rising demand for off-premise dining, will make the two brands “top players in the fast-casual sector.”

Capriotti’s saw double-digit sales last year despite the pandemic: The success was due to the chain’s heavy advertising about Capriotti’s contactless delivery and curbside pick-up options, a senior executive told the Review-Journal in November.

The chain also opened its first corporate ghost kitchens last year in Los Angeles and Pasadena, Calif., as it saw growing demand for online orders. Capriotti’s opened 18 new shops in 2020, expanding its footprint to 115 locations, with another 30-plus stores coming along this year.

The company plans on opening in new markets like New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Denver and more.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise in franchising, operational excellence and technology with Wing Zone’s off-premise experience to help both brands continue to grow,” said Morris. “We are thrilled to welcome Wing Zone into the Capriotti’s family and are excited about what lies ahead.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

