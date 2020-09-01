Car caravan Tuesday meant to spur next federal relief package

The car caravan is meant to protest the Senate’s delay in providing relief for those facing residential evictions.

An estimated 249,700 Clark County residents, or more than 10 percent of its population, are at risk of eviction, according to a report by Las Vegas research group Guinn Center and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Denver. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

A number of cars are set to gather outside the nonprofit Make the Road Nevada office Tuesday morning in a move to spark federal action.

The car caravan is meant to protest the Senate’s delay in providing relief for those facing residential evictions.

Participants are expected to start from 4250 E. Bonanza Rd. then drive through the nearby community.

Felipe Silva, housing justice organizer with Make the Road Nevada, said the protest is part of a nationwide day of action organized by The Center for Popular Democracy, CPD Action and Unemployed Action.

“It’s part of a series of actions in which partners all across the U.S. are demanding Congress to pass the HEROES Act,” he said, referring to the stalled congressional negotiations over the next economic relief package.

“I think the fact that (legislators) in D.C. are just hanging out, quite honestly, while people are unemployed … is quite shameful so these events are illustrating the picture that people are fed up.”

Extra time

The state’s eviction moratorium was set to expire Tuesday but Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday he would be extending the moratorium an additional 45 days.

Sisolak said in a press conference the goal was to provide courts more time to start a recently passed tenant-landlord mediation program as well as give counties time to disperse short-term rental assistance to landlords and give Nevada’s employment office an opportunity to work through its backlog of unemployment insurance claims.

Silva said it’s the eviction moratorium extension is good news but it simply acts as a Band-Aid.

“It’s a short-term solution for a long-term problem,” he said. “I think to allow room for a moratorium is a good solution if it’s complemented with something else. The problem is not going way — these people are still accumulating more and more debt — so what we’re asking for is rent relief.”

